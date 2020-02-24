BOOM signs INTZ’s former CS:GO roster to compete in ESL Pro League

Indonesian esports organization BOOM has acquired the former Brazilian INTZ CS:GO roster, the organization announced today.

Gustavo “yeL” Knittel, Ricardo “boltz” Prass, Marcelo “chelo” Cespedes, Bruno “shz” Martinelli, and head coach Alessandro “Apoka” Marcucci officially parted ways with INTZ on Feb. 18 following weeks of speculation. At that time, Apoka explained that the team had received an offer from “a different project.”

The Brazilians have been heavily linked to BOOM and the move was previously reported by ESPN Esports Brasil. It became clear that BOOM had signed yeL and crew after ESL revealed the 24 teams that will compete in the 11th season of ESL Pro League, which included BOOM as one of the teams qualified through ESEA MDL, a competition that the Brazilians won last year.

The team has picked the experienced João “felps” Vasconcellos to be its fifth player. The former MIBR player has played for Luminosity Gaming and Team oNe on loan since he was benched by MIBR in June 2019. His loan contract with Team oNe was terminated on Jan. 31 and he’s been out of action ever since.

The Brazilians played under INTZ’s banner for more than a year. Although they were unable to lift a trophy during that stint, they took INTZ to their first CS:GO Major last year when they qualified for the StarLadder Berlin Major in August. YeL and crew were eliminated in Vito “kNgV-” Giuseppe’s last tournament with them before joining MIBR in September.

The team was relegated in ESL Pro League season nine in the first semester of 2019, but they reclaimed their spot in the prestigious league after they beat Riot Squad to win ESEA MDL season 32.

The challenge will once again be to avoid relegation and try to qualify for other big tournaments, something that the team was unable to do in 2019, apart from the StarLadder Berlin Major.

The Brazilians will make their debut under BOOM at the ESL One Rio Major Americas Minor South America closed qualifier on March 3.