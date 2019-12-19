BLAST Pro Series unveils groups for upcoming 2020 Premier Spring Series

While we are preparing for the holiday season, BLAST Pro Series is already looking forward to next year with the inaugural season of the Blast Premier. The company announced the groups for the Spring Series, and all three have the potential to be great.

In Group A, Team Liquid is headlining in a group consisting of FaZe Clan, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and MIBR. Many people agree that this group should be straight-forward, based on how each team has performed over their past five events. MIBR might have a tough time throughout the group stage, especially with their recent performances at cs_summit 5 and the ESL Pro League season 10 Finals.

Group B features the Danish powerhouse Astralis, Natus Vincere, Team Vitality, and Complexity Gaming. The number one ranked team in the world is expected to dominate this group right out of the gate, as usual, but there are a couple of strong teams that could pull off some upsets and throw this group into chaos.

Finally, Group C might be the closest in terms of talent. Evil Geniuses, 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, and OG Esports could all top this group, but it will come down to how consistently each team can perform coming out of the gate.

Altogether, this tournament could be one of the most competitive tournaments of the year with the amount of talent featured in each group. The BLAST Premier Spring Series will begin on Friday, Jan. 31 next year in London, England.