BLAST Premier Fall Showdown peaked at 210,900 viewers

The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown was a success in terms of viewership, peaking at 210,900 concurrent viewers across all streams during Team Liquid vs. MAD Lions yesterday, according to Esports Charts.

The CS:GO tournament ran from Oct. 12 to 17 and offered a prize pool of $162,500 plus two spots at the $425,000 BLAST Premier Fall Finals, which will take place at the end of November at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. Heroic and Liquid secured the two slots while other famous teams like OG, Complexity, Virtus Pro, and G2 fell short.

The reason why the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown was so successful in terms of viewership is likely directly connected with the Brazilian fan base. Four of the five top matches of the event featured Brazilian players, most notably the two-time Major champion Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, the in-game leader of Liquid. Former Counter-Strike pro and coach turned content creator Gaules was running the Brazilian broadcast and the fans were there to support one of their favorite players.

The event did fairly well, even compared with the BLAST Premier Fall Groups in September, which featured better teams overall and peaked at 312,396 concurrent viewers with FaZe vs. Natus Vincere, according to Esports Charts.

If a tournament like the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, which is essentially a qualifier for the Fall Finals, was packed with viewers, we can only expect higher numbers when the Fall Finals begin in the Royal Arena on Nov. 24. It will be one of the few premier CS:GO events of the year played in front of a live audience and BLAST has delivered some of the best production in Counter-Strike esports as of late.