BIG are the first team invited to V4 Future Sports Festival 2021

The Germans are the best team confirmed so far for the event.

BIG have accepted an invitation to attend the V4 Future Sports Festival, the organization announced today.

The CS:GO tournament will take place in Budapest, Hungary, and will be played in an offline studio environment. It’s scheduled to start on Nov. 14, a week after the end of the PGL Stockholm Major, an event that BIG will also compete in.

Overall, 12 teams will come to Budapest to participate in the tournament. Sinners Esports, Wisła Kraków, Team Fiend, ONYX, and ENTERPRISE esports already booked their spots by advancing through qualifying events.

The Europe LAN Tour has a new stop! 🇭🇺



We are delighted to accept an invitation to the @v4futuresports happening in November! #GOBIG pic.twitter.com/QWCiGPC8Fq — BIG (@BIGCLANgg) October 8, 2021

Four other squads will be announced at a later time, with one invite belonging directly to a Hungarian team. Two other teams will make their way through qualifying tournaments in Poland and Slovakia.

The V4 Future Sports Festival returns after taking a one-year break due to organizational difficulties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament became popular in 2019 when teams like mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and MIBR made an appearance. Back then, 300,000 euros were on the line. And this time, the prize pool will be the same. The winner will take home half of it.

As of now, out of the confirmed teams, BIG are the best squad that will compete at the event, according to HLTV’s rankings. Thus, they’re expected to be the favorites to win the tournament, with a playoff appearance being a must.

The V4 Future Sports Festival 2021 will start on Nov. 14 and conclude on Nov. 21.