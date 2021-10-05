BIG and mousesports secure spots in PGL Stockholm Major

The last qualifying event for the PGL Stockholm Major, IEM Fall 2021: Europe, returned today with its playoffs. And the results secured two European teams, BIG and mousesports, a place at the upcoming CS:GO tournament.

The players representing the organization based in Berlin had their fate in their own hands. Their situation was simple: BIG needed to win one of two possible series to guarantee a spot in the tournament in Sweden’s capital. The Germans faced Heroic in the first round of the top-12 decider matches and won in just two maps. But the Danes’ map choice, Nuke, was close since BIG needed overtime to secure it 19-17. The latter map, Vertigo, went mostly in BIG’s favor (16-9).

Mous, on the other hand, had to believe in FaZe Clan’s success since they failed to advance to the playoffs of IEM Fall but still had a chance of qualifying for the Major due to their share of Regional Major Rankings points. FaZe are doing their best to book their flights to Stockholm, too. They went up against OG, another side that’s fighting for a place at the Major. After a lengthy three-map series, OG were eliminated from Major contention and FaZe prolonged their life in the qualifying process to allow mousesports to advance at the cost of Aleksib’s squad.

Ten spots in the PGL Stockholm Major are left to be claimed. Four of them will go into the hands of European teams, five will be earned by North American sides, and just one will be acquired by an Asian squad. You can see the whole list of already qualified teams here.

The PGL Stockholm Major starts on Oct. 23 and concludes on Nov. 7.