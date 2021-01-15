BeyondTheSummit introduces CS:GO teams competing at cs_summit 7

BeyondTheSummit has revealed the 12 CS:GO teams that have been invited to participate in its seventh cs_summit event later this month.

The invited teams include Cloud9, Complexity Gaming, Dignitas, FaZe Clan, FNATIC, FURIA Esports, Heroic, MiBR, mousesports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, OG, and Virtus Pro, the tournament organizer announced today.

cs_summit007... now there's a name to die for 😉



📅 1.25.2021 - 1.31.2021

👥 12 teams

🌟 #cssummit pic.twitter.com/VmrsUlEil0 — BTS CS:GO (@BTScsgo) January 15, 2021

For cs_summit six, the event was split in two for North American and European teams. The North American event featured a double-elimination bracket that fed into a double-elimination group stage that led to a double-elimination playoff bracket. The European event consisted of one larger double-elimination group stage that led to a larger double-elimination playoff bracket.

Cs_summit seven will be one event featuring mostly teams from Europe with the exception of FURIA and MIBR. Both Brazilian teams will be showing off new changes, with FURIA debuting its new addition in Lucas Honda and MIBR bringing its entirely new lineup.

They won't be the only teams showing off fresh changes, though. Fnatic will debut its new rifler, Jack "Jackinho" Ström Mattson, and Cloud9 have yet to bring on a new coach after parting ways with Aleksandar "kassad" Trifunović last month.

BTS events are known for their casual approach to tournament hosting. Past events have been hosted inside a house rather than a large venue, with casters and analysts conducting commentary and interviews on the couch. This year will be different, though, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing the tournament to take place online.

The action kicks off on Jan. 25 and runs through Jan. 31, with $200,000 in prize winnings on the line.