All teams qualified for EPICENTER playoffs

EPICENTER, the last major CS:GO tournament of 2019, has reached the playoffs today.

Vitality and mousesports were the ones to thrive in the group stage. The two teams won both matches on their first day and assured a spot in the semifinals, which will be played on Sunday, Dec. 22. Evil Geniuses, Natus Vincere, Heroic, and forZe will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Virtus Pro, who just debuted its new lineup acquired from AVANGAR, lost to mousesports and forZe by 2-1 and are eliminated from the tournament alongside the Chinese team EHOME.

Vitality’s star Mathiew “ZywOo” Herbaut is the highest-rated player of the tournament so far. According to HLTV’s statistics, the French AWPer averages 1.64 rating across five maps. The second one is David “frozen” Čerňanský from mousesports, with 1.32 rating after five maps. Coincidentally, Vitality and mousesports are the only undefeated teams of EPICENTER.

The biggest match of the quarterfinals will be between EG and Na`Vi where one of the two giants will go home. The Ukrainian star Aleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev is the fourth-best rated player with 1.21 rating across eight maps.

EG, on the other hand, are far behind when it’s about individual stats, but that’s certainly because they played the first day with the stand-in Igor “crush” Shevchenko instead of their star Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte due to visa issues. The North American team will need everyone at their best if they want to finish 2019 on a high note.

Here are the remaining matches for EPICENTER 2019:

Saturday, Dec. 21

5am CT: Heroic vs. forZe

8am CT: EG vs. Na`Vi

Sunday, Dec. 22