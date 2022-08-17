It’s not every online game that survives enough to celebrate a 10th birthday. The Counter-Strike franchise, however, has been around for more than 20 years, and CS:GO, its latest installment, is about to complete 10 years of life on Aug. 21.

Counter-Strike launched in 1999 as a mere Half-Life mod, but as the years passed, the tactical shooter left the shadows of its original game and became a success all over the world, especially for teenagers at online cafes. CS:GO launched in 2012, and although it was criticized by many professionals at first, its mechanics caught the interest of many young players that went on to become absolute stars.

The presence of cosmetics like weapon skins, graffitis, and stickers have been a staple of CS:GO since its early days. It allows players to customize their inventory while allowing Valve to keep investing in the game’s longevity and its esports ecosystem.

To celebrate CS:GO‘s upcoming 10th birthday, the developer launched a collection of 65 stickers made by the community. You can buy the sticker capsule directly from CS:GO‘s menu or buy your favorite ones via the Steam Market.

All of CS:GO‘s 10-year birthday stickers

This selection of 65 stickers includes famous quotes from the Counter-Strike world such as “Rush B”, the monster of Overpass, references to CS:GO‘s chickens, and even to olofmeister’s miraculous defuse while he was on fire.

If you open the sticker capsule of CS:GO‘s 10-year birthday, you’ll get a random sticker. So if you don’t want to spend money on this loot box, we advise you to head to the Steam Market and simply look out for the stickers you preferred.