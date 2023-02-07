Only six teams will make it to the final stage and play in front of the crowd.

IEM Katowice, the first $1 million CS:GO tournament of 2023, is well underway and some teams have already booked their spot in the playoffs.

The playoffs will run from Feb. 10 to 12 in front of a live audience at the iconic Spodek Arena. The winners of Groups A and B will directly qualify for the semifinals of IEM Katowice 2023, while the runners-up of each group and third-place teams will play in the quarterfinals as high-seed and low-seed, respectively.

To keep track of which teams have progressed to the playoffs of IEM Katowice, Dot Esports will list every one of them and update this article every time a new team secures a spot in the final stage of the $1 million flagship CS:GO event run by ESL.

All CS:GO teams qualified for IEM Katowice 2023 playoffs

Heroic (semifinals)

Vitality (quarterfinals)

G2 Esports

Natus Vincere

FaZe Clan or Team Liquid

Complexity or Outsiders

G2 will play against NAVI to decide who moves directly to the semifinals of IEM Katowice, while Heroic and Vitality have already played and the former secured a spot in the semifinals after winning group B. The other quarterfinalist will either be FaZe Clan or Team Liquid, and Outsiders or Complexity.

The playoff structure of IEM Katowice 2023 places the teams in a single-elimination bracket, meaning that teams that lose once in the playoffs are knocked out of the event. All matches are best-of-threes, except for the grand finals, which is a best-of-five. The two quarterfinals will be played on Friday, Feb. 10 at 8:30am CT and 12pm CT, respectively.

The semifinals of IEM Katowice will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8:30am CT and 12pm CT, respectively, and the best-of-five grand finals will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9am CT. The winner of IEM Katowice will earn $400,000 and qualify for IEM Cologne 2023, which will be played between the end of July and the beginning of August.