$250,000 Funspark ULTI Finals to feature Gambit, Astralis, Fnatic

There will be some tier-one CS:GO matches starting next week.

Funspark and Relog Media have released the full schedule for the $250,000 Funspark ULTI Finals that will take place from Jan. 18 to 24.

This will be an online CS:GO tournament featuring eight teams in total. Gambit, Astralis, Fnatic, and Entropiq have received direct invites, while BIG, ECSTATIC, and K23 qualified through their Funspark rank. The list is wrapped up by Extra Salt, who won the Finals in April 2021 over BIG.

Funspark ULTI 2021 Finals arrive on January 18th!



During the the opening Champion of Champions Finals event, we'll see titans such as @Astralisgg, @GambitEsports and @FNATIC fight to be the first winners.



Live from the 18th at https://t.co/rwx0rukUHp. — Champion of Champions Tour CS:GO (@csgo_cc) January 13, 2022

The eight teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket and all of the matches will be best-of-three series, except for the grand finals, which will use a best-of-five format where the team from the upper bracket starts with a one-map advantage.

This year’s Funspark ULTI Finals will be cast by the duo of Harry “JustHarry” Russell and Hugo Byron, while Alex “⁠Mauisnake⁠” Ellenberg and Aleksandar “⁠kassad⁠” Trifunović commanding the analysis segments. This will be the first tournament of 2022 where CS:GO fans will be able to watch how tier-one teams like Gambit and Astralis are looking after the player break.

Here’s the full schedule for the Funspark ULTI Finals.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

11am CT: Entropiq vs. ECSTATIC

2pm CT: Astralis vs. K23

Wednesday, Jan. 19

11am CT: Fnatic vs. BIG

2pm CT: Gambit vs. Extra Salt

Thursday, Jan. 20

11am CT: Lower bracket round one first game

2pm CT: Lower bracket round one second game

Friday, Jan 21

11am CT: First upper bracket semifinal

2pm CT: Second upper bracket semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 22

11am CT: Lower bracket round two first game

2pm CT: Lower bracket round two second game

Sunday, Jan. 23

11am CT: Lower bracket round three

2pm CT: Upper bracket final

Sunday, Jan. 23