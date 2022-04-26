2-time CS:GO Major champion zews hospitalized following heart attack

The 34-year-old has been on the sidelines since he parted ways with EG in June 2021.

Former Luminosity Gaming, SK Gaming, Team Liquid, MIBR, and Evil Geniuses CS:GO head coach was rushed to the hospital yesterday after suffering from a heart attack.

The 34-year-old has been on the sidelines since he parted ways with EG in June 2021 and moved on to content creation and NFTs since. Zews was in Brazil when the heart attack happened and was taken to one of the most highly regarded hospitals in the country. He said 90 percent of an artery was obstructed but the doctors cleared it with two coronary angioplasty procedures. “Hopefully everything will be ok,” zews said on social media today.

Had a heart attack yesterday and was promptly rushed to the hospital. 90% of an artery was obstructed but have had catheter andvtwo angioplastys done. Hopefully everything will be ok pic.twitter.com/LzxWo1A2sj — Wilton Prado 'zews' (@zews) April 25, 2022

Fans, coaches, and players from the CS:GO scene, including Team Liquid player Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski, Vitality head coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen, analyst Jacob “Pimp” Winneche, and Brazilian streamer Alexandre “Gaules” Borba have wished zews a fast recovery.

Despite having been away from the CS:GO professional landscape for almost a year, zews is still regarded as one of the best head coaches to have ever touched the game. He was a part of the Luminosity Gaming and later SK Gaming squad that won back-to-back Majors in 2016 at MLG Columbus and ESL One Cologne, beating Natus Vincere and Liquid in the grand finals, respectively.

After that, zews went on to find success with Liquid—his first non-Brazilian team—between 2016 and 2018. Even though they never won a big title while he was the head coach, they constantly challenged Astralis during the Danish squad’s dominant era.