2-time CS:GO Major champion Devilwalk open to coaching, broadcasting offers

Former FunPlus Phoenix CS:GO head coach Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg is still looking for a new gig after parting ways with his last team in October 2021, right after FPX didn’t qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major.

The 30-year-old is still the only person to have won a CS:GO Major both as a player and as a coach. He won the first Major at DreamHack Winter 2013 with Fnatic and guided Fnatic to another victory at ESL One Katowice 2015 when he was already a coach.

Wanted to say that I’m still looking for offers within coaching in CSGO

And I’m also open to the idea of broadcasting talent for 2022!



You can DM me and we can set a meet up!



RTs appreciated ! — Coach Devilwalk (@DevilwalkCSGOD) January 10, 2022

“Wanted to say that I’m still looking for offers within coaching in CS:GO,” Devilwalk said on Twitter today. He said before, after parting ways with FPX, that he was also open to coaching in VALORANT, but that appears to not be the case anymore. “And I’m also open to the idea of broadcasting talent for 2022.”

Devilwalk has already done some broadcast work in the past. He was an analyst for ESL Pro League Winter in 2015 and at ZOTAC Cup Masters Europe in 2018. Since then, however, he’s only worked as a head coach.

Coaches have historically participated in CS:GO broadcasts, especially on the analyst desk. Last year, former EXTREMUM, 100 Thieves, and Renegades head coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunović worked as an analyst in a handful of tournaments, providing viewers with all his insight from a competitor’s standpoint.

The CS:GO offseason is still going on for the best teams in the world. The first tier-one championship of the year, IEM Katowice, is set to be played in February. If Devilwalk doesn’t get any offers by then, we could start seeing him working as an analyst for some events down the road.