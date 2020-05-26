100 Thieves signs CS:GO head coach ImAPet

100 Thieves has picked up Chet “ImAPet” Singh from free agency to be its next CS:GO head coach, the organization announced today.

ImAPet has been teamless since he departed from Evil Geniuses in April due to internal issues with two of the team’s players, tarik and stanislaw. He’s been linked to 100 Thieves since their former coach Aleksandar “kassad” Trifunović left the team in April, too.

The 23-year-old coach spent almost two years with the NRG roster that joined EG in September 2019. ImAPet helped them make deep runs at several tournaments and won two big international LAN tournaments: ESL One New York in September 2019 and the StarSeries i-League season eight finals in October.

Welcome @ImAPet1 as our new CS:GO Head Coach!



Chet has been coaching CS:GO at the highest level for over 4 years now and has strong track record of both developing teams & winning championships. We’re excited to bring his experience to 100 Thieves to lead our team! #100T pic.twitter.com/gdHSeiECb9 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) May 26, 2020

ImAPet has been training with the Australian players for a while and feels that the environment is similar to his time with NRG, according to his own TwitLonger.

“With 100T we’re going to be entering an experimental phase in the team, which I’m really excited for and we’re going to be doing a lot of new things out of our comfort zones during this online season which I think will benefit us more long term ideally,” ImAPet said.

100 Thieves will be the fifth organization in ImAPet’s coaching career. He started with CLG in 2016 and trained OpTic Gaming between 2017 and 2018 before landing on NRG. The core of 100 Thieves, on the other hand, spent almost three years with kassad behind them.

ImAPet will try to help 100 Thieves perform better. The Australians have had poor results in the ESL One: Road to Rio North America and ESL Pro League season 11 recently. ImAPet will officially debut with 100 Thieves today at 2:10pm CT against Gen.G at DreamHack Masters Spring North America.