Can you play Content Warning in VR?

VR would be perfect.
Published: Apr 3, 2024 05:29 am
cage in content warning
Content Warning and VR sound like a match made in heaven with the horror title’s litany of dares and scares, and experiencing the game in virtual reality would surely add to the terror.

Move over, Lethal CompanyContent Warning is the new co-op multiplayer hit in town. It’s already a sleeper hit in 2024, and Content Warning turns the 21st century trope of “going viral” into an unexpected horror spectacle.

VR is always mentioned where horror games are concerned, and Content Warning is seemingly a perfect candidate for the platform. Let’s see if VR will have you screaming in fright.

Does Content Warning have VR?

outside in content warning
At the moment, Content Warning doesn’t seem to have VR functionality, which feels like a missed opportunity for now.

On one hand, we get it. Iit’s a small-time indie game that exploded into popularity and achieved levels of success the small developer team probably didn’t think possible. On the other hand, Content Warning‘s success already has us asking for VR—let’s face it, it needs it.

In trying to go viral on Spooktube, you’re sure to encounter a plethora of jumpscares and nasty creatures intent on chasing you, scaring you. Experiencing this in VR would be simply awful, and we’re all for it.

You can play Lethal Company in VR if you’re after a horror fix in the meantime. If you want to focus on Content Warning instead, make sure you know how to get more views, and get a rundown of all monsters.

Check back on this guide from time to time to see if Content Warning VR is finally announced, or a mod appears enabling it.

