Visionism codes (June 2024)

Updated June 3, 2024: We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

What do you mean that being a strong warrior isn’t enough? I have to look pretty, too? Well, Visionism is not your usual fighting game. In addition to flashy skills and mighty weapons, here you have Height and Face spins. Don’t worry, though—the codes will help you claim plenty.

Aside from the above-mentioned cosmetic changes, Visionism codes will give you free Tokens, Talent, and Clan Rerolls. Creating a flawless build takes time and effort, so Stat Resets are incredibly valuable, too. Use them to become the strongest (and most handsome) fighter in the game. If you want to be the best in a similar title, check out our list of Mighty Omega codes.

All Visionism codes list

There are currently no working Visionism codes.

Visionism codes (Expired) show more WelcomeBackV2

WelcomeBack

LockIn

cope

LYuuzou

heightme

whataday

NEWLookismDay

NEWHeight

nicetry

Wanticheat

Heightplease

LookismDay

balancespt1

3kmembers

happyfriday!

morefaves

updatenextweek!

JULICLANREROLLS!

shutdownday!

eastermonday

1kfaves

update2part1

4kmembers

300actives

sorryfordelay

talentfeinds

rerollme

fpsmelter show less

How to redeem codes in Visionism

To redeem codes in Visionism, follow the instructions below:

Follow these steps to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Run Visionism on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu. Input a code into the [Enter Code Here] text box. Hit Enter to get your rewards.

How to get more Visionism codes

The most convenient way to get all the Visionism codes on one curated list is by bookmarking this page. It will save you from digging through the official Visionism Discord server, brimming with unrelated messages and information. Just remember to visit the article often to ensure you won’t ever miss a reward.

Why are my Visionism codes not working?

Got the Invalid code error message while trying to redeem Visionism codes? Try troubleshooting by double-checking your spelling first. If your code is typo-free but you’re still not getting any rewards, the code has likely expired in the meantime. While we’re doing our best to keep our lists fresh, sometimes codes expire without prior notice. If you find an outdated code on the Working list, reach out to us so that we can update the article.

Other ways to get free rewards in Visionism

To get more rewards after redeeming all the active Visionism codes, you’ll need to battle and complete quests. You can even get a job to earn some always-needed cash. If you’re looking for an easier way of getting rewards, consider joining the above-linked official Discord server and participating in giveaways.

What is Visionism?

Visionism is a Roblox fighting experience loosely based on the Lookism webtoon. The main gimmick of the game is that you need to roll cosmetic customization options and not only fighting techniques. Explore the busy streets of Busan in search of adventures and battles. Challenge enemies to combat or help the citizens by completing quests. It’s up to you.

For more cool rewards in a similar game, take a look at our article with Asura codes. You can also discover a ton of other freebies for other popular titles on the platform by visiting our Roblox Codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more