UGC Limited Codes (December 2023)

Since I love playing dress-up games, customizing and changing my Roblox avatar is always fun. Since the number of free items I liked was limited, I redeemed UGC Limited Codes to spice up my wardrobe and help my avatar stand out!

By redeeming the codes, I got cool clothes and accessories that other players created, which helped me raise my avatar styling game to the next level! Besides redeeming codes for stylish items, you can also create cosmetics for other players to enjoy. And if you’d like to put your coding skills to the test and create an entire Roblox experience, check out our RetroStudio codes article to get extra RetroBux and buy the required assets for your game.

All UGC Limited Codes list

UGC Limited Codes (working)

REDVALK —Redeem for Reevalk Decal

—Redeem for Reevalk Decal DOMINUS —Redeem for Dominus Caedes

—Redeem for Dominus Caedes TRICKORTREAT —Redeem for Trick Or Treat Head

—Redeem for Trick Or Treat Head GULLIBLE —Redeem for Dominus Azurelight Decal

—Redeem for Dominus Azurelight Decal BOMBER44ED4C514A4B —Redeem for Free UGC (Only for ”bombbyorca” group members)

—Redeem for Free UGC (Only for ”bombbyorca” group members) XWAFFLEX —Redeem for Free UGC (Only for ”Waffle’s UGC” group members)

—Redeem for Free UGC (Only for ”Waffle’s UGC” group members) SKULL —Redeem for Skull

—Redeem for Skull THISISAINFSTOCKJAMCODE —Redeem for Jam Fedora

—Redeem for Jam Fedora RAINBOW—Redeem for Rainglowb

UGC Limited Codes (expired)

How to redeem codes in UGC Limited Codes

To redeem UGC Limited Codes, follow the steps below:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch UGC Limited Codes on Roblox. Choose the Redeem codes mode. Type in the code you want to redeem in the text box. Click the Redeem button to get your freebies.

How can you get more UGC Limited Codes?

Bookmark this article to always have quick access to the latest UGC Limited Codes. Since we update our list as soon as there are new codes, we advise you to come back to check if we added something every few days.

If, however, you want to look for other info or search for codes independently, you can join the Catalog Avatar Creator Discord server, follow the game’s official X account (@MonstercatUGC), and join the Catalog Avatar Creator Roblox group.

Why are my UGC Limited Codes not working?

Since the wrong spelling is typically an issue that most players come across when trying to redeem UGC Limited Codes, we suggest you check for typos. Codes can be long and complicated, so consider copying and pasting them into the game to avoid spelling errors. Also, codes don’t stay active forever so try to redeem them as quickly as possible to avoid missing an opportunity to get cool freebies.

Other ways to get free rewards in UGC Limited Codes

If redeeming UGC Limited Codes isn’t enough, the best way to obtain more freebies is by making friends with other players. Join the community and share your creations with other people, and they will also exchange their pieces with you.

What are UGC Limited Codes?

UGC Limited Codes is a unique Roblox experience where you get to create personalized cosmetics (clothes and accessories) to make your avatar fabulous and share your items with other players. You can also use other player’s codes and redeem them for the items they created. Be the most popular “designer” on Roblox, and redeem all the active codes to up your avatar styling game!

