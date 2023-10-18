Street Fighter Duel Codes (October 2023)

After a decade and a half of playing fighting games—especially Street Fighter on console—I decided to test my skills in Street Fighter: Duel on my smartphone. How could I not when I saw all those legendary characters like Chun-Li and Ryu involved? I even pulled M. Bison quite early on!

Still, as I was grinding through the game, some boss fights started getting a bit too brutal for me, so I searched for help. Luckily, I found some Street Fighter: Duel codes, and they were magical! With all the gems I got by redeeming codes, my fighting team got so much stronger fast. And if you need more mobile fun after you’ve had enough of Street Fighter, hop onto our AFK Arena codes list because we also have some useful codes for that game!

All Street Fighter: Duel Codes List

Working Street Fighter: Duel Codes

HappyHalfAnni —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems THawkDay —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems RufusDay —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems YunDay —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems ElenaDay —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems GuyDay —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems EVO23live —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems YangDay —Redeem for 200 Gems

—Redeem for 200 Gems RyuDay—Redeem for 200 Gems

Expired Street Fighter: Duel Codes

SFDTweets

SFDiscord

Time2FRYYY

AnimeAwards2023

SFDLaunch

Evo2023

MonHunSFD

SFDiscord20K

4THOFJULY

STPatrick

How to redeem codes in Street Fighter: Duel

Redeeming codes in Street Fighter: Duel is a quick and easy procedure after you complete the tutorial and the first eight levels. Follow these steps to collect your rewards in seconds:

Launch Street Fighter: Duel. Tap on the Profile icon in the upper-left corner. Hit the Exchange Code button in the Basic Info tab. Enter the code from the list above and claim your free reward.

Where to find more Street Fighter: Duel codes

If you want to get the latest codes, you can always bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and visit it occasionally, as we do everything we can to gather all the working codes and put them in one place for ease of access. On the other hand, there are several official social media accounts for the game that you can follow for the latest updates and more ways to collect freebies.

Joining the official Street Fighter: Duel Discord server is usually the best way to be up-to-date on all the valuable in-game stuff. For more info about this game, we advise you to check these channels as well:

Why are my Street Fighter: Duel codes not working?

Redeeming codes in Street Fighter: Duel may not always go so smoothly. Codes are often complex combinations of numbers, letters, and special symbols. For that reason, it is super easy to make a typo as you enter them manually. Instead, we advise copying codes from the list above and pasting them into the game if possible to prevent these issues.

Also, you may run into an expired code here and there, even if it’s on our Working list. If you notice one of those, let us know in the comments section, and we will investigate the problem further.

How to get more free rewards in Street Fighter: Duel

Street Fighter: Duel offers a lot of ways to collect more freebies. First, you get rewarded for every battle you win—you can see which rewards are waiting for you before every clash. After completing the fight, you’ll usually collect gems (important for various rare items, draw fighters, and more), cash, Fighter EXP, Breakstones, and cosmetics. Also, whenever some of your characters reach a certain level, you get free resources. Besides that, you’ll collect more freebies by participating in the Wonderland Training and completing side quests. And last, remember to check your Mall for daily, weekly, and monthly rewards.

What is Street Fighter: Duel?

Street Fighter: Duel is an engaging mobile game that brings back the nostalgia of this long-standing franchise to mobile devices. Clear the missions with various fighters in your team, led by Ryu or Ken, to reach the Fighting Tournament and become the undisputed champion by unlocking new heroes and constantly upgrading your team. Your heroes earn you free resources even when you’re playing, but make sure to redeem codes for extra freebies!

