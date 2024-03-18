RAID Shadow Legends Promo Codes (March 2024) Free XP Boosts, Silver and more

Don’t miss out on free RAID Shadow Legends goodies, as we’ve rounded up all the latest Promo Codes so you you can grab some free Silver, XP Boosts, and other bits to add to your empire.

At some point in all of our lives, we’ve seen an advert for RAID Shadow Legends, either from a YouTube ad or as a sponsorship plug through many content creators. It’s not surprising, as the free-to-play, turn-based title has racked up hundreds of millions of downloads.

If you’re part of this figure and want some rewards for playing RAID Shadow Legends, then look no further as we present all the latest promo codes.

Active RAID Shadow Legends promo codes

FREEFROG (NEW) : Toragi the Frog, 200,000 Silver, 20 Magic Brews (New accounts only).

: Toragi the Frog, 200,000 Silver, 20 Magic Brews (New accounts only). ILOVERAID : 1 Preserver, 1 day XP Boost, 5 Brews, 100,000 Silver.

: 1 Preserver, 1 day XP Boost, 5 Brews, 100,000 Silver. ITSALIVE : Miscreated Monster, 10 Magic Brews, 75,000 Silver (New accounts only).

: Miscreated Monster, 10 Magic Brews, 75,000 Silver (New accounts only). LADYQUN : Lady Qullen, Silver (New accounts only) (iOS and Android only).

: Lady Qullen, Silver (New accounts only) (iOS and Android only). LUCKYRAID : Chonoru, 300,000 Silver (New accounts only).

: Chonoru, 300,000 Silver (New accounts only). Midgame24subscribe : 10 Magic XP Brews, 1 Energy Refill, 1 Rare Skill Tome, 200,000 Silver.

: 10 Magic XP Brews, 1 Energy Refill, 1 Rare Skill Tome, 200,000 Silver. MORDECAI : Mordecai (New accounts only) (Android only).

: Mordecai (New accounts only) (Android only). POWERSTARTER : Energy, Talia, Silver (New accounts only).

: Energy, Talia, Silver (New accounts only). SUPERPOWERS: Deacon Armstrong, 1 Epic Book, 200,000 Silver, 24 Magic XP Brews (New accounts only) (Plarium Play only).

Expired RAID Shadow Legends promo codes

4YEARSRAID : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. AMBITION (iOS only) : 20 Force XP Brew, 20 Void XP Brew, 150K Silver.

: 20 Force XP Brew, 20 Void XP Brew, 150K Silver. ARBITER (iOS only) : 3 Full Energy Refills, 100% XP Boost for three days.

: 3 Full Energy Refills, 100% XP Boost for three days. ARTIFACT (iOS only) : 50 Multi Battles, 3 Energy Refills, 100% XP Boost for three days, 150K Silver.

: 50 Multi Battles, 3 Energy Refills, 100% XP Boost for three days, 150K Silver. Besthero : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. BETRAYAL (iOS only) : 20 Spirit XP Brew, 20 Magic XP Brew, 150K Silver.

: 20 Spirit XP Brew, 20 Magic XP Brew, 150K Silver. Caribberaid : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. CHOICE (iOS only) : 3 Energy Refills, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts, 100% XP Boost.

: 3 Energy Refills, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts, 100% XP Boost. Demolish : 1 Energy Refill, 300,000 Silver, 1 Day XP Boost, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts.

: 1 Energy Refill, 300,000 Silver, 1 Day XP Boost, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts. DESTINY (iOS only) : 1 Energy Refill, 1 Epic Skill Tome, 100K Silver.

: 1 Energy Refill, 1 Epic Skill Tome, 100K Silver. DragonEgg : 1 Energy Refill, 100,000 Silver, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts.

: 1 Energy Refill, 100,000 Silver, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts. GAMESGEEKSSPRING : 1 Energy Refill, 200,000 Silver, 1 Greater Spirit Potion, 1 Greater Arcane Potion, 1 Greater Void Potion, 1 Greater Force Potion.

: 1 Energy Refill, 200,000 Silver, 1 Greater Spirit Potion, 1 Greater Arcane Potion, 1 Greater Void Potion, 1 Greater Force Potion. GETDELIANA23 : Deliana, 15x superior Force pots, 15x Force Brews, 30k Silver (New accounts only).

: Deliana, 15x superior Force pots, 15x Force Brews, 30k Silver (New accounts only). HARMONY (iOS only) : 50 Multi Battles, 3 Energy Refills, 100% XP Boost for three days, 150K Silver.

: 50 Multi Battles, 3 Energy Refills, 100% XP Boost for three days, 150K Silver. ILOVEGAMEGEEKSTRICKS : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. INFESTED (iOS only) : 5 Energy Refills, 50 Multi Battles, 300K Silver.

: 5 Energy Refills, 50 Multi Battles, 300K Silver. MID12GAME : 20 Brews, 300,000 Silver, 50 Multi Battles.

: 20 Brews, 300,000 Silver, 50 Multi Battles. MOREGIFTS : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. PAYPALRAID2023 : Sanctum Protector, 5 Spirit Brews, 100,000 Silver, 1 day XP Boost, 1 Energy Refill.

: Sanctum Protector, 5 Spirit Brews, 100,000 Silver, 1 day XP Boost, 1 Energy Refill. Raid4all : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. REVENGE (iOS only) : 1 Energy Refill, 1 Epic Skill Tome, 100K Silver.

: 1 Energy Refill, 1 Epic Skill Tome, 100K Silver. Spooky2023 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. StValentine23 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. subscribemidgame : 2x 50 Multi Battles, 3 Rank 3 Chicken, 1 Rare Skill Tome, XP Boost for 3 days, 2 Energy Refills, 200K Silver.

: 2x 50 Multi Battles, 3 Rank 3 Chicken, 1 Rare Skill Tome, XP Boost for 3 days, 2 Energy Refills, 200K Silver. UDKBDAY : 1x Rank 5 Chicken, 25x Force Brews.

: 1x Rank 5 Chicken, 25x Force Brews. UndeadTreat : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. VALENTINES23 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. UNITED (iOS only) : 1 Energy Refill, 1 Epic Skill Tome, 150K Silver.

: 1 Energy Refill, 1 Epic Skill Tome, 150K Silver. drxraid : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. FIRESTARTER : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. SHADOWRAID : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. MIDGAME2023SEDUCER : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. MIDGAME23GISCARD : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. DASPIEL23CHONORU : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. midgame23win : 2 Energy Refills, 200,000 Silver, 100 Multi-Battle Attempts.

: 2 Energy Refills, 200,000 Silver, 100 Multi-Battle Attempts. RAIDHOLIDAY : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. RAIDRONDA : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. REPLAY : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 1t5tr1cky : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. LookBehindYou : 3 Energy Refills, 3 Day XP Boost, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts x2, 250,000 Silver.

: 3 Energy Refills, 3 Day XP Boost, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts x2, 250,000 Silver. skeletoncrewforever : 3 Energy Refills, 2 Arena Refills, 1 Day XP Boost, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts.

: 3 Energy Refills, 2 Arena Refills, 1 Day XP Boost, 50 Multi-Battle Attempts. raidtwitchcon : 225 Energy Refills, 1 Day XP Boost, 10 Random Brews, 100 Multi-Battle Attempts, 1 Million Silver.

: 225 Energy Refills, 1 Day XP Boost, 10 Random Brews, 100 Multi-Battle Attempts, 1 Million Silver. PlariumPlay3 (PC only) : R5 Chicken, 500 Energy, 1 Million Silver, 3 x 50 Multi-Battle Attempts.

: R5 Chicken, 500 Energy, 1 Million Silver, 3 x 50 Multi-Battle Attempts. GOODKNIGHT : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. BREWMAIDEN : 15 Brews per type.

: 15 Brews per type. DKRISES : 50x Force XP Brews / 5x Greater Arcane Potions / 500,000 Silver / 10x Superior Arcane Potions / 15x Superior Force Potions.

: 50x Force XP Brews / 5x Greater Arcane Potions / 500,000 Silver / 10x Superior Arcane Potions / 15x Superior Force Potions. DREAMTEAM : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. DKskeletoncrew : 1x Common Deathknight / 3x 2 -star Chickens / 3x 3-star Chickens / 40x Magic XP Brews / 300,000 Silver.

: 1x Common Deathknight / 3x 2 -star Chickens / 3x 3-star Chickens / 40x Magic XP Brews / 300,000 Silver. RAIDSUMMERGIFT : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. RETURN : 50x Multi Battle Attempts XP boost for 7 days & 999 energy.

: 50x Multi Battle Attempts XP boost for 7 days & 999 energy. PCRAID2022 : Free Rewards (New account only).

: Free Rewards (New account only). Raid22ya2 : 100,000 Silver, 10x of each Brew (New accounts only).

: 100,000 Silver, 10x of each Brew (New accounts only). GETUDK : Ultimate Deathknight, 20 Force XP Brews, 20 Greater Potion (New accounts only).

: Ultimate Deathknight, 20 Force XP Brews, 20 Greater Potion (New accounts only). RETURN : 50 Multi Battle attempts, 7 days XP boost, 999 energy.

: 50 Multi Battle attempts, 7 days XP boost, 999 energy. RAIDSUMMERGIFT : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. DREAMTEAM : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. YTPCOFFER22 : 500,000 Silver, 3 Multi Battle, 1 3-day XP boost, and 6 Energy Potions (Only available for new accounts).

: 500,000 Silver, 3 Multi Battle, 1 3-day XP boost, and 6 Energy Potions (Only available for new accounts). MYDELIANA : Enough XP brews to max Deliana’s level after claiming the new Champion (Only for new accounts).

: Enough XP brews to max Deliana’s level after claiming the new Champion (Only for new accounts). 13YEARSPLARIUM : 3 Days XP Boost, 50x Multi Battle Attempts, 100 Energy, 30 random brews.

: 3 Days XP Boost, 50x Multi Battle Attempts, 100 Energy, 30 random brews. 3YEARSRAID : Free Rewards (Only for new accounts).

: Free Rewards (Only for new accounts). Xmas4u : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. Gator : Random free rewards (Only available for new accounts).

: Random free rewards (Only available for new accounts). RAIDGOODIES : Random free rewards (Only available for new accounts).

: Random free rewards (Only available for new accounts). PCRAID2022 : XP, Energy Refills, and more.

: XP, Energy Refills, and more. KRISKMAS21 : XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts).

: XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts). RAIDXMAS21 : XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts).

: XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts). TGASALE : Unlock Fayne – Epic champion, 200,000 Silver, 60 Gems, Epic Skill Tome, 10 Greater Spirit Potion, and 15 Arcane Potions.

: Unlock Fayne – Epic champion, 200,000 Silver, 60 Gems, Epic Skill Tome, 10 Greater Spirit Potion, and 15 Arcane Potions. S1MPLE : 350,000 Silver, 3-Day XP Boost, 4 Energy Refills, and 20 Magic XP Brews.

: 350,000 Silver, 3-Day XP Boost, 4 Energy Refills, and 20 Magic XP Brews. TGA2021 : XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts).

: XP, Energy Refills, and more (Only available for new accounts). realhell : 500 Energy, 1 Million Silver, 2 Epic Book, and 50 Autobattles.

: 500 Energy, 1 Million Silver, 2 Epic Book, and 50 Autobattles. SPOOKY13 : Random free rewards.

: Random free rewards. MURDERGIFT : 500,000 Silver, 6 Energy Potions, 3-day XP boost, and 3 Multi Battle.

: 500,000 Silver, 6 Energy Potions, 3-day XP boost, and 3 Multi Battle. gift1 : Arena tokens, Energy Refills, and more.

: Arena tokens, Energy Refills, and more. ESLPRO : 3 potions and 3 books (Only available for new accounts).

: 3 potions and 3 books (Only available for new accounts). NINJA : 500,000 Silver, 3 Multi Battle, 3-day XP boost, and 6 Energy Potions.

: 500,000 Silver, 3 Multi Battle, 3-day XP boost, and 6 Energy Potions. gullible : Random free rewards.

: Random free rewards. MURDERGIFT : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. RAID100 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. Raid375 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. Raid652 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. RSL535 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. S6L5E3 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. QLQYJHO : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. KH0YTY5 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. JXHK21V : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. E03C5C9 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. D7LH79T : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 56SLD : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 365RAID : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 235RAID : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 7WPT7KM : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 7KITTD7 : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 9YXHGHI : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 9XX78YU : Free Rewards.

: Free Rewards. 90LSLN4: Free Rewards.

How to redeem codes in RAID Shadow Legends

Redeeming codes in RAID Shadow Legends is easy as you just need to input codes on the “Gift Codes” screen.

Follow these easy steps if you’re unsure of how to do this:

Load up your RAID Shadow Legends game. Find and press on the button featuring three lines on the main menu screen. Select Gift Codes. Input any code from our “Active RAID Shadow Legends promo codes” section above. Click Claim. When you launch into the game, you should now have the applicable reward ready to go.

How to get free items in RAID Shadow Legends

The main way to get free items in RAID Shadow Legends is to redeem currently available free codes. Each active code comes with an array of goodies from free XP to handy Energy Potions, so keep checking back for more.

