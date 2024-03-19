Category:
Codes
General

NIGHT CROWS codes (March 2024)

Skip the battling and head straight for the free rewards.
Image of Joey Carr
Joey Carr
|
Published: Mar 19, 2024 12:38 pm
Screenshot of two characters fighting in Night Crows
Image via Wemade Connect

NIGHT CROWS is a battle-focused action RPG set in medieval Europe. You can fight your way across the entire continent, accumulating currency, experience, and gear along the way. If you want to make your time much easier in NIGHT CROWS, though, you can use a special set of free codes the developers have given out.

Recommended Videos

The codes let you access free rewards, which mainly include chests you can open to receive all sorts of items and currency. Below, you can see a list of all available codes in NIGHT CROWS as well as how to redeem them in-game.

NIGHT CROWS codes

Image of a knight in NIGHT CROWS
NIGHT CROWS is a free-to-play action RPG on PC and mobile. Image via Wemade Connect

These codes have been confirmed to work as of mid-March, but I suggest redeeming them as quickly as possible so you don’t run the risk of them becoming expired.

Active NIGHT CROWS codes

  • WEARECREW: Redeem for one Community Chest
  • IAMCREW: Redeem for one Community Chest
  • KILDEBAT: Redeem for one Chest from Kildebat
  • PREREGISTRATION: Redeem for one Community Chest

Expired NIGHT CROWS codes

  • No codes have expired in NIGHT CROWS

How to redeem NIGHT CROWS codes

Once you have a code you want to redeem, look at the steps below to earn your rewards:

  • Open the NIGHT CROWS application
  • In the main lobby, select the Menu button in the top-right corner of the screen
  • Scroll down until you see “Settings” and click on it
  • Navigate to the Account tab in Settings
  • Select the Coupon icon and enter your active code into the text box
  • Submit the code. If you have followed these steps correctly, your reward will automatically be added to your account
  • If the code doesn’t go through, make sure you check your spelling and whether the code is still active

And that’s everything you need to know about using and redeeming codes in NIGHT CROWS.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Multiverse Defenders codes (March 2024)
Multiverse Defenders Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Multiverse Defenders codes (March 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Anime Rangers codes (March 2024)
Promo image for Anime Rangers.
Category: Codes
Codes
Anime Rangers codes (March 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Forklift Simulator codes (March 2024)
Forklift Simulator promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Forklift Simulator codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Multiverse Defenders codes (March 2024)
Multiverse Defenders Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Multiverse Defenders codes (March 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Anime Rangers codes (March 2024)
Promo image for Anime Rangers.
Category: Codes
Codes
Anime Rangers codes (March 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 19, 2024
Read Article Forklift Simulator codes (March 2024)
Forklift Simulator promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Forklift Simulator codes (March 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 19, 2024
Author
Joey Carr
Joey Carr is a full-time writer for multiple esports and gaming websites. He has 6+ years of experience covering esports and traditional sporting events, including DreamHack Atlanta, Call of Duty Championships 2017, and Super Bowl 53.