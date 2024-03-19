NIGHT CROWS codes (March 2024)

NIGHT CROWS is a battle-focused action RPG set in medieval Europe. You can fight your way across the entire continent, accumulating currency, experience, and gear along the way. If you want to make your time much easier in NIGHT CROWS, though, you can use a special set of free codes the developers have given out.

The codes let you access free rewards, which mainly include chests you can open to receive all sorts of items and currency. Below, you can see a list of all available codes in NIGHT CROWS as well as how to redeem them in-game.

NIGHT CROWS codes

NIGHT CROWS is a free-to-play action RPG on PC and mobile. Image via Wemade Connect

These codes have been confirmed to work as of mid-March, but I suggest redeeming them as quickly as possible so you don’t run the risk of them becoming expired.

Active NIGHT CROWS codes

WEARECREW : Redeem for one Community Chest

: Redeem for one Community Chest IAMCREW : Redeem for one Community Chest

: Redeem for one Community Chest KILDEBAT : Redeem for one Chest from Kildebat

: Redeem for one Chest from Kildebat PREREGISTRATION: Redeem for one Community Chest

Expired NIGHT CROWS codes

No codes have expired in NIGHT CROWS

How to redeem NIGHT CROWS codes

Once you have a code you want to redeem, look at the steps below to earn your rewards:

Open the NIGHT CROWS application

In the main lobby, select the Menu button in the top-right corner of the screen

Scroll down until you see “Settings” and click on it

Navigate to the Account tab in Settings

Select the Coupon icon and enter your active code into the text box

Submit the code. If you have followed these steps correctly, your reward will automatically be added to your account

If the code doesn’t go through, make sure you check your spelling and whether the code is still active

And that’s everything you need to know about using and redeeming codes in NIGHT CROWS.

