Mortal Kombat Onslaught codes – Are there any yet? (October 2023)

My first encounter with Mortal Kombat will always be among my favorite childhood memories. I was just a rug rat hanging at the arcade at a local mall when my crush invited me to try a new game together. There is a character named like you! was enough for me to leave Cadillacs and Dinosaurs, take my coins out, and rush toward this new machine. Sonya Blade was, of course, my first pick. I was just spamming buttons, but somehow, I landed some combos and won! The letters appeared on the screen, and I screamed, Sonya wins! at the top of my lungs.

Over the years, the scenery changed, but Mortal Kombat has always been a staple in my life. Different consoles replaced arcade machines, and I moved from smelly gaming rooms to the comfort of my home, but I still enjoy playing this game with my friends. The best parts, like button spamming and yelling, are still there! I am super excited that I can play a mobile version now. However, I wish there were Mortal Kombat: Onslaught codes that I could use to get more Skull or Master Orbs and summon more heroes, but unfortunately, there are none at the moment. If Mortal Combat is not your cup of tea, explore our list of Street Fighter: Duel codes and get plenty of freebies in that mobile hit!

All Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Codes List

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Codes (Working)

There are currently no active codes for Mortal Kombat: Onslaught.

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Codes (Expired)

There are presently no expired codes for Mortal Kombat: Onslaught.

How to redeem codes in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught

There is no code redemption system in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught at this time, as the game has been released recently. If codes are added, you will most likely be able to use them in-game or via the official website. In any case, you should bookmark this article and come back later. We will update it with all the codes and directions for claiming your rewards as soon as we receive more information.

How can you get more Mortal Kombat: Onslaught codes?

Once the codes are released, we will add them to our guide, so make sure to return from time to time. In the meantime, you can follow the game developers on social media for all the latest news and updates:

Why are my Mortal Kombat: Onslaught codes not working?

Your mobile game codes might not be working for a few different reasons. The first scenario is that you mistyped the code. Ensure you always copy and paste the code from our articles into the game. If the code still doesn’t work, it has most likely expired. Make sure you use the codes as soon as possible because the game developers typically don’t say how long they will be available.

How do you get free rewards in Mortal Kombat: Onslaught?

Even though the codes are not yet available, there is no reason to worry! There are plenty of other rewards to claim in the game. Check the list below for all the freebies you can collect:

Daily Login Rewards will grant you a free prize each day, and you can track your progress by tapping the menu button in the top right corner.

will grant you a free prize each day, and you can track your progress by tapping the menu button in the top right corner. Click on The Gong of Prosperity every 12 hours to get Crystals, Coins, XP, and more.

every 12 hours to get Crystals, Coins, XP, and more. Use one free Summon every day.

every day. Your Dailies, Weeklies, and Achievements are in the Quests tab. Complete them while playing the game to earn more prizes.

tab. Complete them while playing the game to earn more prizes. The Store offers a free Daily Gift of Coins and XP.

offers a free of Coins and XP. Additional rewards, like the First Login Reward, will be sent to your Inbox in the top right corner.

What is Mortal Kombat: Onslaught?

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is not your typical Mortal Kombat fighting game. It is set in the same universe, with all your favorite characters, but in a strategic RPG format. You can collect the fighters, level them up, equip them with weapons and gear, and send them into fights. If they win, they will bring back loot. You can choose between the idle option, or if you prefer, you can cast the abilities by yourself. Even though you can play this game AFK, a certain amount of wit and understanding is needed to excel. If you want to maximize the potential of your heroes, you need to equip them with the right Rellic; for example, fans for Kitana or a hat for Kung Lao will make them even stronger.

