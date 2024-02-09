Era of Althea codes (February 2024)

If you love classic RPGs with quests and exploration, Era of Althea might be up to your taste. The game captures the spirit of medieval fantasy, letting you pick a mythical race. You’ll start your journey as a human, but you can spin the wheel for something more powerful.

While the system is supposed to work like this in theory, getting Human multiple times in a row happens too often. To get the rare Elves and Jakkons, you’ll need to redeem Era of Althea codes and get more free spins. After you do so, you can gain other great rewards in a similar game if you check out our list of Grimoires Era codes.

All Era of Althea codes list

Era of Althea codes (Working)

UPDATE4SOON —Redeem for 50 Spins

—Redeem for 50 Spins THANKSFORBEINGLOYAL —Redeem for 55 Spins

—Redeem for 55 Spins ROADTHETOAD —Redeem for 25 Spins

—Redeem for 25 Spins SorryForTheDelay —Redeem for Spins

—Redeem for Spins UPDATEISREAL —Redeem for 75 Spins

—Redeem for 75 Spins ThanksForPlaying!!—Redeem for 45 Spins

Era of Althea codes (Expired) show more BEENALONGTIMEHUH?

SORRY4SHUTDOWN

NEWMAGIC

NEWEYECODELESGO

DYEMYHAIRCOLOR

PLAYEVENTSBUDDY

HERESYULSORRY

NEWLEVELCAP!

IHATEMYHAIRCOLOR

NEWBOSSUPDATE

2XDROPSEVENTON

RANDOMBUGFIXES2

FREEHAIRDYE

IHATEMYEYES

BUGFIXGOCRAZY

NEWMAPUPDATEXD

NARUTOSTUFFINCOMING

OOpsAnotherProtmistake

CRONGETINSTUDIO

JEFFTHERTERMINATED

HAPPY4THOFJULY

SchoolIsBack!

RobloxDown1!

23KLikes1!

LikeForHair1!

RipUpd3!

Update3Hype!

UPDATEMAPNOW!

55KLIKESTHANKYOU

BUGFIXES32

SPIRITRACEUPD

SNAPCHANGESBYPROT?

30KMEMBERMILESTONE

LIGHTNINGISOUT!!

PROTISSOWEIRD?

NewSnapSoon!

WeekendHair2!

WeekendHair!

ICANFLYNOW?

WeekendUpdate1!

IHateWalking

AltheaDevHouse!

SpatialUsersAfterGettingHitOnce

Update2Spins

Update2Hair

Update2Hair2

ExploitersTradingAdoptMePets

23KLikes!

DetestFiveSpins

DamnMyBad

1MillionVisits

BugFixes

RankedMobileUsers

ChadMobileUsers

16KLikes!

LikeForSpins1!

LikeForHair1!

LikeForEye1!

NewUpdate??

AhwokenTwitter!

MaineEOA

MyApologies!

AltheaHype!

1MVISITS!

15KLIKES!

SHUTDOWNADOPTME!

ShutdownForFixes!

ShutdownForFixes2!

E0A

25LIKES!

4MILVISITS!

ShutdownForFixesA!

2MVISITS!

1500Likes

3000Likes

6000Likes2

TrueSupport!

EID!

SPIRITPROGRESSION

EYECOLORCODE

SOMEWHATOFARESTORE!

WINDREWORK?!

700PLRS!

EOACOMEBACK

Um4TH

FIXEDYUL

TYAYOBLUE

ROADISBACK

ITSMYBIRTHDAY

BUGFIXESANDUPD

THANKYOUALOT

YULFIXSORRY

NEWMAPRELEASE

ENJOYSPINSBEFOREUPDATE

SORRYFORISSUES

NEWUNIVERSALSNAP show less

How to redeem codes in Era of Althea

To redeem Era of Althea codes, follow the instructions below:

Click these buttons to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Era of Althea in Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu. Click the cogwheel icon. Enter your code into the Insert Code Here text box. Click the Redeem code button to get your rewards.

How to get more Era of Althea codes

You can look for more Era of Althea codes on the developer’s X (@prothizing) and YouTube channel (@prothizing1211). However, there is a more convenient way of obtaining all the rewards without having to dig through social media. Bookmarking this guide and visiting occasionally will ensure that you never miss a new code.

Why are my Era of Althea codes not working?

Since Era of Althea codes are often lengthy, typos happen all the time. Always double-check your spelling or copy and paste the code directly into the game instead. If that doesn’t help, your code is likely no longer active. If you find an expired code listed above, let us know, and we’ll update the article.

Other ways to get free rewards in Era of Althea

Aside from redeeming Era of Althea codes, you can get one additional free spin per day. If you need more, you’ll need to earn Yul, which can be done by completing quests. You can start quests by locating a request board near the spawn point and clicking on the notes on it.

What is Era of Althea?

Era of Althea is a fantasy Roblox RPG loosely inspired by the world of Black Clover. Explore an open world with powerful weapons and a magical grimoire at your side. Your end goal is becoming the Wizard King, but you’ll need to make your way through various battles and quests first. Choose a path of good or evil and shape your destiny.

