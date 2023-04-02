Avatars Saga Codes (April 2023)

Avatars Saga is a new mobile game that allows players to enter a fantasy world chock-full of quests to complete, enemies to defeat, and rewards to earn. Along the way, players will be acquiring new weapons and gear in addition to certain resources, such as silver and ingots, that allow them to craft other types of gear. If players really want to progress in Avatars Saga, then they will need to acquire as many of these resources as possible.

While players can grind through the game to accumulate these resources and gear, it’s much easier to get all of that content for free. In Avatars Saga, players can redeem free codes for a plethora of rewards, bonuses, and more. To see all of the current codes in Avatars Saga, check out the list below.

All Active Avatars Saga Codes

All of these codes in Avatars Saga have been confirmed to be working at the start of April. Players should act fast and redeem them as soon as possible because they can expire at any time. We will list the code you need to enter and the subsequent reward in the list below.

WELCOME — 50 B-Ingots, 50,000 Silver, 1.5X EXP Potion, 2-hour Offline Grinding Card, and Junior Stunt Essence

— 50 B-Ingots, 50,000 Silver, 1.5X EXP Potion, 2-hour Offline Grinding Card, and Junior Stunt Essence ST777 — 50,000 Silver, two 1.5X EXP Potions, 5-hour Offline Grinding Card, and two Individual Boss Challenge Tokens

— 50,000 Silver, two 1.5X EXP Potions, 5-hour Offline Grinding Card, and two Individual Boss Challenge Tokens VIP777 — 60 B-Ingots, 50,000 Silver, 1.5X EXP Potion, three Protoss Upgrade Boluses, and three Junior Wings Essences

— 60 B-Ingots, 50,000 Silver, 1.5X EXP Potion, three Protoss Upgrade Boluses, and three Junior Wings Essences GIFT777 — 50 B-Ingots, 60,000 Silver, three Mount Upgrade Boluses, three Junior Stunt Essences, and 5-hour Offline Grinding Card

— 50 B-Ingots, 60,000 Silver, three Mount Upgrade Boluses, three Junior Stunt Essences, and 5-hour Offline Grinding Card BFF777 — 120 B-Ingots, two 5-hour Offline Grinding Cards, Boss Refresh Card (All-Purpose), and two Level 2 Cold Jadestones rewards

— 120 B-Ingots, two 5-hour Offline Grinding Cards, Boss Refresh Card (All-Purpose), and two Level 2 Cold Jadestones rewards CM777 — 288 B-Ingots, 50,000 Silver, and two Probe Tokens rewards

In order to redeem a code in Avatars Saga, players need to launch the application and then make their way to the Welfare menu screen, which is represented by the present icon in the top right-hand corner. Press this icon and then click the “Activation Code” box at the bottom of the screen. Enter your code in the text box that appears, and then press “Collect Pack.”

From here, exit the Welfare menu when you are done entering all of your codes and then go to your e-mail, which can be viewed by pressing the Mail icon at the bottom left-hand corner of the screen. In your e-mail, press the “Collect All” button to receive all of the rewards from the codes you entered. Your rewards will then be added to your account immediately.