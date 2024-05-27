Anime Realms Simulator codes (May 2024)

Updated May 27, 2024: Added new codes!

I enjoy exploring new worlds in Anime Realms Simulator while fighting enemies left and right. While fun, facing all these enemies gets progressively more challenging. To keep up, I have to upgrade my powers and unlock new Champions constantly.

To defeat stronger foes, I needed some help. Anime Realms Simulator codes gave me a lot of Gems that I used to unlock new powers and become unbeatable. If you’re also struggling with your progress, redeem these codes while they’re still active. Roblox has a ton of similar experiences you can try out, so read our article with Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes to find out how to get freebies in another anime-inspired fighting game.

All Anime Realms Simulator codes list

Working Anime Realms Simulator codes

update1_sorryforshutdown —Redeem for 1.25k Gems (New)

—Redeem for 1.25k Gems zezindeveffects2024 —Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 500 Gems karmaiscrazy —Redeem for 500 Gems (New)

—Redeem for 500 Gems 2.5klikes —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems sub2marablox —Redeem for 300 Gems

—Redeem for 300 Gems sub2dharzion —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems 100kvisits —Redeem for 500 Gems

—Redeem for 500 Gems sub2daemontvz —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems Release —Redeem for 400 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Gems DobbiyBlox—Redeem for 850 Gems

Expired Anime Realms Simulator codes show more sorryforshutdowns850

sorryforshutdowns3

sorryshutdown!1

sorryshutdown?4

iloveyouguys show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Realms Simulator

Redeem Anime Realms Simulator codes easily by following the steps below:

Click here to claim freebies. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Realms Simulator on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Input your code into the Enter Code Here! text box. Click the Redeem! code button.

How to get more Anime Realms Simulator codes

By far, the simplest way to find all the working Anime Realms Simulator codes is by saving this post. We do our best to keep the list above updated with the most recent codes, so come back every now and then to check if there’s news. You can also consult the official sources, such as the Voxer Games Discord server and Voxer – Anime Realms Roblox group, but this is a more time-consuming option.

Why are my Anime Realms Simulator codes not working?

Since Anime Realms Simulator codes have to be entered correctly, checking your spelling is the main course of action if a certain code doesn’t work. Copying and pasting the code you want to redeem is the quickest way to ensure the spelling is all right. If you’re still without freebies, even though you’re sure there are no typos, the code has expired. Let us know if you find such codes, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Realms Simulator

Other than by redeeming Anime Realms Simulator codes, the only other way to get free goodies is by completing Daily and World Tasks. We suggest you check out the Discord server linked above to find out about active giveaways where you can win more rewards.

What is Anime Realms Simulator?

Anime Realms Simulator is a fighting clicker game on Roblox where you get to explore numerous anime-inspired worlds while fighting NPCs. Use Gems to unlock new powers, earn Yen to purchase champions, and become strong enough to obliterate even the most challenging enemies. Equipping a sword will make your fighting much more efficient. You can also redeem codes and get a ton of free Gems instantly.

For more anime-inspired fighting gems, head over to our list of Anime Combats Simulator codes to get freebies. If you want to try out different Roblox experiences, our Roblox Codes section is the best place to find codes.

