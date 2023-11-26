Your next MW3 montage clip might get you banned if you’re too good

Be careful of being too good at Modern Warfare 3, as a player has received a ban following a fantastic play worthy of a montage outro. After landing a sick six-shot combo (including a triple collateral!), the player was booted to the menu without warning.

Call of Duty gamer Romanz was having a blast on Nov. 24 playing MW3 on Rust using his trusty Longbow, which he promptly got a fantastic six-feed with. But his killing spree was cut short with a black screen and a warning from the game that his account was suspended from playing on official MW3 servers. The video, posted to Twitter by Romanz, has been making rounds in the CoD community as the ban may be setting a terrible precedent for players who are simply too good at the game.

I hit my best clip and this happened lol pic.twitter.com/36ehyj6Xmf — 🉐Romanz🉐 発端にして終焉 (@ItsRomanz_) November 24, 2023

Romanz wasn’t particularly fazed with the ban, laughing it off at the end of the clip. The ban message also said it was temporary, which may mean it wasn’t all that bad. It shouldn’t have happened at all, but according to some, it’s good that it did.

One user replied to the post saying the ban actually makes the clip better. And you know what? I sort of agree since there’s probably no better way of solidifying your place as a skilled player than getting banned. But there’s also a precedent here, one that may cause players to be careful not to land shots deemed “too good” by the game’s anti-cheat system, and Sledgehammer should definitely be looking into the issue before a wave of bans hits the highly skilled class of MW3 players.

Hopefully, MW3 does better by its player base, as it should, considering the negative reaction to the title after a lackluster campaign and repetitive multiplayer. Situations like these shouldn’t tarnish any chance at redemption, and it’d be best if Sledgehammer added it to its ever-increasing list of Trello cards.