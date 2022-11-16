Your CoD Points will be available in Warzone 2 at the jump, but there are some conditions

All those precious CoD points you’ve collected over the years are as valuable as hard-earned cash. The last thing you want is to lose them as you transfer from one game to another.

There have been CoD points in so many Call of Duty titles that you probably have a bountiful collection, but do they transfer to Warzone 2?

The simple answer is, thankfully, yes.

But there are some conditions that might mean you could lose them.

CoD insider CharlieIntel posted on Twitter saying “Call of Duty Points will transfer from MW2019, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, or Warzone 1 to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2,” but only if stick in your lane.

You’ll have to stay on the same platform or store to keep all those points.

For you users who went from Battle.net to Steam, you might have to jump through a few more hoops. “If you moved to Steam, the easiest way to deal with this will probably be to download the free-to-play WZ2 on Bnet, use CoD Points in the store, and let items move to Steam.”

With any luck, you’ll get all the CoD points you’ve earned over your playtime through each and every game when Warzone 2 finally arrives.

If you don’t, just remember, don’t rock up to any Activision offices. That’s not cool.