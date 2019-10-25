You can earn in-game Modern Warfare loot by watching streamers on Twitch

Activision has revealed a partnership with Twitch to allow Call of Duty fans to earn in-game loot in the newly-released Modern Warfare simply by watching streams of the game online.

You’ll need a Call of Duty account and a Twitch account to earn the loot. But after that, all that’s necessary is to watch multiple hours of eligible Call of Duty: Modern Warfare broadcasts on Twitch. It’s that simple.

Players can earn the “Poison Grapes” spray, “Looking Grim” emblem, “Collect Your Soul” calling card, and “Reap This” weapon charm once all of the necessary steps are taken.

You can find out which streams are drop eligible by clicking on them to find a callout that says “drops are enabled.” From there, all you need to do is enjoy the content.

Here’s the full rundown from Activision on how to link your necessary accounts to earn the loot.

Step one: Get a Call of Duty account

Registering for a Call of Duty account is a relatively easy process that gives you some awesome benefits. Accounts make it possible for cross-play to be enabled in Modern Warfare and you’ll receive all the latest intel and personalized stats.

Get an account by going here. If you already have an account, you’re all set.

Step two: Link and re-link

Once you have a Call of Duty account, connect it to your Twitch Account so you can start earning loot.

Go here to link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

If you already have a Twitch account, you must re-link. Re-linking ensures you’ve enabled the correct permissions to earn rewards.

Go here to re-link your Call of Duty and Twitch accounts.

Once that’s finished, all you need to do is watch the game on Twitch. One hour of watching earns the spray, two unlocks the emblem, three hours gives viewers the calling card, and four hours grants the weapon charm.