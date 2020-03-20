XQc nades himself in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Gulag

The Gulag mechanic in Call of Duty: Warzone is perhaps one of the most unique mechanics in the battle royale genre. As a way to give players a second chance in a match, people who die are put in a quick queue to one-vs-one another player, with the winner being allowed to return to the battlefield. The loser is permanently eliminated from the match.

With Warzone still in its youth, strategies are continuously being developed by players who find themselves in a Gulag fight. But yesterday, xQc found one less-than-effective strategy.

While running around the deteriorating locker room that hosts the Gulag fights, xQc tried to zone his opponent out by tossing a grenade. As the explosive ricocheted around the room, xQc lost track of where it ended up when he pursued his enemy.

The end result was the former Overwatch pro blowing himself up without even getting a chance to see or take a shot at his opponent.

Mortified, xQc became a spectator and watched his teammates, who were still on the frontlines, as he slowly shrunk in his chair in embarrassment. The usually loud, fast-talking streamer was left completely silent.

Warzone has been xQc’s go-to game over the past week. With 25 hours of airtime on the title, he’s racked up 544,864 hours watched with an average of 21,931 viewers, according to Twitch data website Sullygnome. His next most-streamed content has been Just Chatting, with 16 hours of airtime and 320,402 hours watched.