Will DMZ reset in Call of Duty Warzone season 5?

A new season of content in Call of Duty means a number of new changes to DMZ, the extraction/exfil mode for Warzone 2 that challenges players to risk losing what they deploy with and loot across the different maps.

Season five will introduce a new faction known as Konni, in addition to a factional war element via new areas called Active Combat Zones, where enemy AI combatants will call in killstreaks in all-out skirmishes. These areas will be more dangerous, but the rewards will be worth it. Season five will also feature changes to both Koschei Complex and Building 21, and the addition of new equip-able items.

What many players really are curious about, though, is whether there will be another major reset happening to DMZ in season five. With the season four launch, DMZ players had their mission/key stashes, insured item slots, and faction mission progress all reset. But this was directly related to the new upgrade system being implemented with that season.

So what’s happening in season five?

Is DMZ getting reset in season five?

As far as we can tell, there will not be a major reset with DMZ season five.

The season four reset we mentioned above was a pretty substantial one, as players effectively only carried over their contraband stash and active duty operator slots from season three to season four. But with the new upgrade system that placed dozens of vital upgrades behind faction-level requirements and other objectives, there had to be a reset going into season four.

This doesn’t mean there won’t be some new content in season five, though. With the new Konni faction and Active Combat Zones, there will likely be some new missions available that will help players level up. Missions regarding both Koschei Complex and Building 21 could be changed, too.

