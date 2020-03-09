Will Call of Duty: Warzone have a squads playlist?

Unlike many other battle royale games, Call of Duty: Warzone won’t feature a four-vs-four (commonly known as squads) playlist at launch.

When the game is released on March 10, it will feature only trios, which will pit 50 teams of three players against each other. Solos nor duos, which were also a part of Blackout, won’t be a part of the game when it’s released, according to Charlie Intel.

But will squads eventually come to Warzone? It’s a possibility, but not a certainty.

Charlie Intel reported that Infinity Ward, the developing studio of Warzone, said it will “evaluate the playlists and player counts and continue to adjust.”

Since Warzone will likely have attention from developers even after Modern Warfare is out of date, it’s certainly possible that a four-vs-four playlist will be added to Warzone. But it very well may come after solos or even duos, if those modes come to the game at all.

Warzone will launch on March 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.