Category:
CoD

Why was Sub Base Hardpoint removed from Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play?

Yet another game-breaking exploit.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 03:28 pm
Sub Base MW3
Image via Activision

Treyarch has been forced to temporarily remove Sub Base Hardpoint from the Modern Warfare 3 Ranked Play pool for a second time.

Recommended Videos

Season two brought wide-sweeping changes to the competitive CoD scene in early February. For MW3 Ranked Play, Rio replaced Skidrow in Search and Destroy and knocked Terminal out of the Hardpoint rotation. And despite CDL pros testing out the new BP50 and RAM-9 weapons, Treyarch banned both weapons from Ranked Play, along with a few other ARs and SMGs.

Top, snowy area on the OG MW2 map Sub Base.
The wait starts over again. Image via Activision

As part of the seasonal update, Sub Base Hardpoint was also added back to the Ranked Play map rotation after being initially removed because of an exploit. But just a few days after the patch went live, another game-breaking issue forced the devs to remove the map again.

Why was Sub Base Hardpoint removed from MW3 Ranked Play?

On Feb. 12, Treyarch announced the map’s temporary status. “Sub Base Hardpoint has been temporarily removed from the Ranked Play Map Pool while we investigate a new Hardpoint P3 exploit with our partners,” Treyarch said.

Ironically, an exploit on the same Hardpoint hill was why the devs first removed Sub Base in January. But instead of standing on a pipe in the corner, players discovered a new spot at the bottom of the stairs, making it possible to contest the third Sub Base hill inside a building.

Without Sub Base, that leaves Karachi, Invasion, Skidrow, and Rio as the only active remaining Hardpoint maps in Ranked Play. Community members wanted the new season two maps Departures and Vista also added to the mix, but Call of Duty League senior manager Spencer Peterson claimed there wasn’t enough time to test both maps out before the next stage of pro matches begin.

In saying that, Peterson didn’t rule out either map getting tested out in Ranked Play before officially getting added to the CDL.

The devs did not provide a timeline for when Sub Base will be added back to the map pool, but players can track the investigation’s process on MW3’s official Trello board.

related content
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to collect Skulls in MW3 Zombies
CoD players fighting in the Hordepoint limited time mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to collect Skulls in MW3 Zombies
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 10, 2024
Read Article All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
terminal map in cod modern warfare 3
Category:
CoD
CoD
All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Two CoD operators face off in MW3's Gunfight mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Category:
CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes for February 2024
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Feb 12, 2024
Read Article How to collect Skulls in MW3 Zombies
CoD players fighting in the Hordepoint limited time mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to collect Skulls in MW3 Zombies
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 10, 2024
Read Article Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 10, 2024
Read Article All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
terminal map in cod modern warfare 3
Category:
CoD
CoD
All multiplayer maps in MW3, listed
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 10, 2024
Read Article How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Two CoD operators face off in MW3's Gunfight mode.
Category:
CoD
CoD
How to Prestige in MW3: Seasonal Prestige system explained
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe and others Feb 10, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.