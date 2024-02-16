Why is there a server queue in MW3 and Warzone?

Server queues commonly occur in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, and the most recent troubles have players looking for ways to resolve the issue and check if the servers are down.

Players are typically disconnected from a game and placed into a queue because the servers are overwhelmed or down. For CoD, this has happened plenty of times in the past on the first day of a new series release or when a seasonal update goes live. In saying that, there are always rare exceptions to the norm where server issues occur randomly and without warning.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is everything we know about the current server queue status of MW3 and Warzone.

How long is the MW3 and Warzone server queue?

On Feb. 16, an issue caused some players to encounter a server queue when launching the game. The devs swiftly sprung into action and resolved the problem within minutes.

As of writing, players don’t need to worry about a server queue, as the servers should be up and functional. If players are unsure, they can always check if the Warzone or Modern Warfare 3 servers are down.

In the rare case of a server queue error without the servers being down, this is the first place to check and see if there’s a widespread issue. However, there are some other services as well. Players should follow the CoD Updates account on X and turn on notifications to get the latest news, or look at the official CoD or Sledgehammer Games accounts.