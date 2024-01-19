Category:
CoD

Why are perks not working in Warzone 3? Potential workaround explained

We have to take matters into our own hands.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 02:57 pm
Operators in Warzone run forward from a helicopter.
Warzone players discredited Fifakill for the accomplishment.

Buried behind a long list of other problems on Season One Reloaded’s launch day, Perks stopped working properly in Warzone. The devs were able to fix most other glitches, but could only offer possible workarounds for the Perk Package issue.

Recommended Videos

Raven Software burned the midnight oil and worked deep into the night after the Season One Reloaded update went live to get the game back into a playable state. The efforts paid off, as players no longer had to worry about a loadout drop glitch, endless “fetching online profile loop” errors, or not being able to edit classes.

Warzone parachuting
Hopefully, we get an actual fix soon. Image via Activision

However, the devs weren’t able to tackle everything, as players are still struggling to get the correct Perk Package.

How to fix the Perk glitch in Warzone

The Warzone devs launched an investigation into why Perk Packages aren’t equipping properly. Raven Software did not provide a timeline for when the fix will go live, but did offer some temporary solutions in the meantime.

  1. Ensure your first and second Perk Packages contain the same Perks.
  2. Create or edit a Loadout and select Perk Package 1.
  3. When receiving your Loadout in-game, your Perks should be correctly equipped.

None of these workarounds are guaranteed to work, but it’s the best we have while the devs work on a more permanent solution.

Players can track the progress of the investigation on Warzone’s official Trello Board. When perks eventually get fixed, you can check out our guide on the best perks.

related content
Read Article Big MTZ Interceptor nerfs now live in Warzone, WSP Swarm also hit
A CoD operator looking down at the MTZ Interceptor in the firing range.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Big MTZ Interceptor nerfs now live in Warzone, WSP Swarm also hit
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 19, 2024
Read Article MW3 devs nerf overpowered secondary weapon plaguing Ranked Play matches
Soldiers moving out in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 devs nerf overpowered secondary weapon plaguing Ranked Play matches
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty devs apologize for buggy update with free double XP tokens
Call of Duty players team up in a small map.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty devs apologize for buggy update with free double XP tokens
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find the warlord Dokkaebi in MW3 Zombies
MW3 Zombies Dokkaebi character
Category:
CoD
CoD
Where to find the warlord Dokkaebi in MW3 Zombies
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Big MTZ Interceptor nerfs now live in Warzone, WSP Swarm also hit
A CoD operator looking down at the MTZ Interceptor in the firing range.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Big MTZ Interceptor nerfs now live in Warzone, WSP Swarm also hit
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 19, 2024
Read Article MW3 devs nerf overpowered secondary weapon plaguing Ranked Play matches
Soldiers moving out in MW3
Category:
CoD
CoD
MW3 devs nerf overpowered secondary weapon plaguing Ranked Play matches
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty devs apologize for buggy update with free double XP tokens
Call of Duty players team up in a small map.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Call of Duty devs apologize for buggy update with free double XP tokens
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
An operator from MW3 sprinting while a giant orb rises in the background.
Category:
CoD
CoD
Fastest time-to-kill weapons in CoD Warzone, ranked
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Where to find the warlord Dokkaebi in MW3 Zombies
MW3 Zombies Dokkaebi character
Category:
CoD
CoD
Where to find the warlord Dokkaebi in MW3 Zombies
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Jan 19, 2024

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.