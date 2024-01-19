Why are perks not working in Warzone 3? Potential workaround explained

Buried behind a long list of other problems on Season One Reloaded’s launch day, Perks stopped working properly in Warzone. The devs were able to fix most other glitches, but could only offer possible workarounds for the Perk Package issue.

Raven Software burned the midnight oil and worked deep into the night after the Season One Reloaded update went live to get the game back into a playable state. The efforts paid off, as players no longer had to worry about a loadout drop glitch, endless “fetching online profile loop” errors, or not being able to edit classes.

Hopefully, we get an actual fix soon. Image via Activision

However, the devs weren’t able to tackle everything, as players are still struggling to get the correct Perk Package.

How to fix the Perk glitch in Warzone

The Warzone devs launched an investigation into why Perk Packages aren’t equipping properly. Raven Software did not provide a timeline for when the fix will go live, but did offer some temporary solutions in the meantime.

Ensure your first and second Perk Packages contain the same Perks. Create or edit a Loadout and select Perk Package 1. When receiving your Loadout in-game, your Perks should be correctly equipped.

None of these workarounds are guaranteed to work, but it’s the best we have while the devs work on a more permanent solution.

Players can track the progress of the investigation on Warzone’s official Trello Board. When perks eventually get fixed, you can check out our guide on the best perks.