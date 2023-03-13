Where to use the Taraq River Supply Shack key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season two brought plenty of changes to Activision Blizzard’s popular DMZ game mode. Along with introducing an entirely new battlefield in Ashika Island, Al Mazrah has been completely revamped with entirely new landmarks and points of interest for players to explore.

While exploring through the renovated Al Mazrah map, players may notice keys can drop either from hostile NPCs or appear at regular loot locations. These keys can open up locked strongholds, rooms, or simple loot containers depending on the respective key.

The Taraq River Supply Shack is one such locked locations on Al Mazrah that players can access with the correct key. If you find yourself with the Taraq River Supply Shack key but do not know where to look, here’s what you need to do.

Taraq River Supply Shack location in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Taraq River Supply Shack is found in the far north of Al Mazrah, on the banks of the river to the west of the Taraq Village. The building is unmarked on the map, so finding this spot can be rather tricky. Below is the exact location on the map for reference.

Screenshot via Activision Blizzard

Once you see the nearby bridge, just head slightly north to a nearby dock. On this dock will be wooden shack that players can unlock with the Taraq River Supply Shack key. Players can also identify this building by the graffiti that will be spray painted on the front of the door.

If you happen to be in the northern portion of Al Mazrah, this is an excellent loot location to stop by since there are almost zero hostile NPCs around this shack. As for the contents, loot is completely randomized at the start of every DMZ lobby. In the supply shack, players can find anything from currency to supplies to help your current DMZ run.