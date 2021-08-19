Where to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard

The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, is poised for a Nov. 5 release and pre-orders are already available for the most dedicated fans.

There are three different game options for players to choose from, including the Standard edition ($59.99), a Cross-Gen Bundle ($69.99), and the Ultimate edition ($99.99).

Each comes with varying amounts of in-game goodies, but they can all be purchased in the same ways. Additionally, a pre-order is the quickest and easiest way to get early access to the game’s open beta later this fall.

You’ll only be able to purchase the digital Cross-Gen Bundle on a PlayStation or Xbox because the package is exclusive to consoles. The Cross-Gen Bundle is made for players who intend on playing the game on multiple different generations of consoles within the same family (i.e. PlayStation or Xbox).

You can purchase that bundle, as well as all other editions of Vanguard, from the Microsoft Store or PlayStation Store on whichever console you own.

For PC players, you won’t have the option to get the Cross-Gen Bundle digitally. But you can pre-order your digital copy of the game online at the official Battle.net shop or through the shop in your Battle.net game launching client.