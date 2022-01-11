When will the Attack on Titan bundle be released in Call of Duty?

It'll be here about a week after the midseason update.

Call of Duty is teaming up with Attack on Titan to give players access to special cosmetics that will help you show your fandom for the popular manga and TV series in Vanguard.

The game is introducing a Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle filled with a plethora of legendary items, including a Survey Corps operator skin that will have you looking like the manga’s character Levi Ackerman.

Additionally, the bundle will have three weapon blueprints, one of which is for the Titan Piecer, a weapon that any Attack on Titan fan will immediately recognize. It will also have a legendary finishing move, MVP highlight, and highlight intro.

Image via Activision

Meanwhile, the pack will also have an epic Secret Keeper charm, rare One Hot Potato sticker, and rare Wings of Freedom emblem.

The pack won’t immediately be available upon the first full day of Vanguard’s season one midseason update, though, on Thursday, Jan. 13. Instead, players will be able to get their hands on the collaborative bundle beginning Jan. 20, about one week after the midseason patch goes through.

Players can prepare for this week’s update by pre-downloading it starting today at 11pm CT. Warzone Pacific will have its update tomorrow at the same time.

The midseason update will come with a new operator named Isabella, a new SMG: Welgun weapon, and more Zombies content, along with some bug fixes.