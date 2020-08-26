When will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War be released?

Call of Duty fans' favorite time of the year is just around the corner.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s time in the spotlight is quickly coming to an end. The addition of a fully-fledged battle royale mode, Warzone, and timely content updates kept the game fresh throughout the year. But we’re getting close to the fall season, which means a new CoD title, Black Ops Cold War, will challenge the sales numbers of its predecessors.

Black Ops Cold War will pick up where the story left in 2010’s Black Ops. Characters like Woods, Hudson, and Mason will be making their return to countless gaming systems around the world. Timeless classic game modes like Zombies and multiplayer will receive their own set of updates to fit this year’s theme, and a multiplayer beta is planned to happen like previous years.

CoD fans who pre-order Black Ops Cold War will gain access to the limited-time multiplayer beta. Though Activision hasn’t announced any dates for the beta period, the game mode will be revealed on Sept. 9.

When is the full release of Black Ops Cold War?

Players who don’t pre-order the game will be able to try out Black Ops Cold War, the newest title in the CoD franchise, when it gets released on Nov. 13. The game will become available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

In addition to sharping your skills on Modern Warfare and Warzone, keep an eye out for promotional deals that feature double XP and CoD merch prior to Black Ops Cold War’s release to kick start your journey in the next title.