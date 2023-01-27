When is the DMZ Season 2 wipe?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode has given fans of the series a new extraction-based experience to enjoy that is more casual than other games. Players still lose all progress and items if they die, but it is easy to quickly build a robust inventory of weapons, keys, and other essential items.

Infinity Ward recently revealed that a seasonal wipe is coming, meaning players will lose their entire inventory soon. So when is the DMZ Season 02 wipe?

DMZ Season 2 wipe date and time

A recent blog post confirmed a “Seasonal Refresh” is on the horizon, which is what the developers are calling the DMZ wipe. The seasonal refresh is coming with the launch of Season 02, meaning the wipe is coming on Feb. 15, giving players just over two weeks before their inventory is reset.

A wipe might be jarring to players unfamiliar with the mechanic, especially those who have painstakingly filled their inventory with contraband items and keys. But a wipe is a great way to level the playing field for all players and provides new incentives for returning to DMZ.

The wipe is also resetting Faction mission progress, meaning players must grind through the missions again. New missions are also confirmed to be coming in Season 02, adding variety to the mission process.

Several updates are also coming in Season 02, improving the overall DMZ experience. Plates can expect crash and bug fixes, new spawn points, and enemy tuning.

DMZ players still have a couple of weeks before the wipe, but don’t be surprised when your inventory disappears on Feb. 15.