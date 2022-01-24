When is ranked play coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard?

After months of anticipation, ranked play is finally on the way to Call of Duty: Vanguard.

A ranked ladder was confirmed back in October by Treyarch, the developer who’s working on the ranked mode alongside Vanguard’s main team at Sledgehammer Games. But after the game launched on Nov. 5 without ranked, it’s finally coming to the game after a two-month wait.

We're collaborating with our partners to bring competitive modes, Ranked Skill Divisions, visible Skill Ratings, and new competitive rewards to #Vanguard Ranked Play in 2022.



More details to come! 🎖 https://t.co/bKcf2VVhwa — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 29, 2021

Treyarch said that it’s working on “Ranked Skill Divisions, visible Skill Ratings, and new competitive rewards” for Vanguard, so the mode could be similar to what was offered in Black Ops Cold War. Or it could be a hybrid of that system with World War II’s ranked mode, which was a big hit with players years ago.

It’s a case of “better late than never” for ranked play in Vanguard and fans are stoked that the competitive ladder is on the way, even if it’s coming a few months later and not at launch in November as most have wished.

Here’s when ranked play is coming to the newest CoD.

When is ranked play coming to Vanguard?

Ranked play is coming to Vanguard in February 2022. This information was confirmed recently by an official release from the Call of Duty League.

“Ranked Play is planned to roll out alongside new Call of Duty: Vanguard game content in February,” CDL general manager Daniel Tsay said in an update on Jan. 20. “We’re all very excited about the future of Ranked Play here and can’t wait to share more details as we get closer to its release.”

With the season two update scheduled to go live on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, it looks like this could be the earliest possible day for ranked play to be added to Vanguard. It’s possible that it could come later, but it’s likely that it will be a part of the big season two update.

More information about Vanguard’s ranked mode should be revealed in the coming weeks. But for now, it’s good to know that it’s on the way sometime in season two.