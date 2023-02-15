Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 offers several multiplayer modes to enjoy with friends, ranging from the popular battle royale title Warzone 2.0 to traditional multiplayer game modes. But many fans miss Gunfight, the two-vs-two mode that provided intense and quick matches.

The good news is the mode is coming to MW2, although there is still a bit of a wait. So when is Gunfight coming to Modern Warfare 2?

MW2 Gunfight release date

While there isn’t a confirmed release date for Gunfight in MW2, fans can expect it within the next few months. Gunfight is set to release in season three, with new maps introduced for the mode in each new season.

Season two is releasing today, meaning there is still an entire season before the mode comes to the game. There is plenty of new multiplayer content to enjoy until Gunfight is added, though.

Competitive fans can enjoy ranked play to compete against similarly skilled players. DMZ received a refresh, meaning you’ll have to grind through the faction missions again and rebuild your inventory from scratch.

Warzone players can also enjoy the new Ashika Islands map and the return of the Resurgence game mode. Season two also introduced a slew of game updates and bug fixes to improve the overall experience. Players can find a detailed breakdown in the official patch notes.