When does Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season 2 end?

This is how long you have left to collect all your season two rewards.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season two began on Feb. 14, providing players with new weapons and other changes that impacted the Warzone experience.

Now, with Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season three set to begin soon after season two’ wraps up, the biggest question on players’ minds is when exactly does season two end?

When is the finale of Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season two?

Image via Activision.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season two is expected to end on April 26 or 27. After this end date, players will no longer have access to this season’s battle pass or the numerous rewards that came along with it. So if you’ve been unable to make time to play throughout season two and are looking to collect all the rewards and items you can, you have approximately two weeks to do all of that.

As Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season two comes to an end, fans can expect a surplus of new battle passes, weapons, cosmetics, and so much more on April 27 with the start of season three.

Until then, you can check out the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific season two reloaded update to see if there’s anything you’ve missed over the last couple of months.