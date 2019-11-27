When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season one begin?

Infinity Ward revealed loads of new content debuting with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s first season, including new maps, modes, and weapons. While players often complain of bugs, balancing issues, and skill-based matchmaking, season one looks to leave those grievances in the past.

Modern Warfare’s season one was revealed yesterday, bringing excitement to the first-person shooter after a rocky launch. Though it’s unclear how long season one will last, the developer provided a start date for the content drop.

When does Modern Warfare season one begin?

Call of Duty on Twitter Our most ambitious season of content ever. The first season of #ModernWarfare is nearly here.

Modern Warfare’s season one will begin on Dec. 3, according to the Call of Duty Twitter account. Players can expect heaps of new features since this is slated to be the “biggest free content drop in Call of Duty history.”

What new content should players expect?

Christmas is coming early for Modern Warfare players. A variety of new maps are hitting Infinity Ward’s first-person shooter, including three CoD 4 classics—Crash, Vacant, and Shipment. Two new two-vs-two maps, called Cargo and Atrium, will also be introduced in season one, as well as a new Ground War map, Port.

The content drop will also include three new multiplayer modes—Reinforce, Gunfight OSP, and Infected. Co-op players will get some love, too. Spec Ops enthusiasts get four new experiences called Bomb Squad, Grounded, Pitch Black, and Just Reward.

Players can get their hands on two new guns as well, called the Ram-7 and the Holger-26. Though additional information on the weapons hasn’t been provided yet, they seem to be an assault rifle and shotgun.