When does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone season 4 end?

The seasons keep on flowing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

It’s hard to believe, but we’re already on the fourth season of content in this year’s Call of Duty title. Before we know it, the new CoD will be on the way. But for now, there’s still plenty to enjoy and unlock.

There’s 100 tiers of unlocks in season four, including Captain Price, two new weapons, and tons of sprays, skins, watches, and more. There’s a lot to do in Call of Duty.

Season four began on June 11, and like the other seasons of the game, it will last about two months. But when exactly will it end? Here’s what we know.

When does Call of Duty season four end?

As of now, the season end date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone is unofficially scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4 based on the in-game countdown for the battle pass. Mark that day down for when you know you’ll need to finish out your season four battle pass before it’s gone for good.

This means season five will likely begin either that day or the next day, which is Wednesday, Aug. 5.

It all depends on when Infinity Ward decides to bring down the servers to deploy the update. The developer usually does so at around 1am CT in the mornings of an update day, but there could be a period of downtime between seasons.

Stay tuned for more information about season five of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.