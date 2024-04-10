What is Warzone: High Trip in MW3?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 brings on the 4/20 vibes with the all-out limited time event High Trip. Get yourself ready to reach heights you’ve never reached before with exclusive CoD gummies.

Here is everything you need to know about High Trip in MW3‘s Warzone.

What is the High Trip event in MW3?

High Trip is an exclusive limited-time mode as part of Modern Warfare 3‘s 4/20 event. Spanning from April 10 to 24, players can access the High Trip and Blaze Up event by visiting Warzone and MW3 Multiplayer modes. This is a specific game mode for those playing the Warzone Resurgence game mode. It includes unique challenges and a one-of-a-kind limited-time mode that demands players to find gummies to power up.

At the time of writing this article, High Trip Resurgence hasn’t released yet. On April 10, Call of Duty Updates confirmed High Trip will release on April 11 at 12pm CT. Those wanting to attempt exclusive challenges will need to visit the Blaze Up event for all limited-time challenges and head into Multiplayer modes to complete them. Here is what we know about the event so far as showcased on Callofduty.com:

“Jump into this limited-time event and get ready for some heightened fights. Collect gummies to sharpen your senses and smoke out the competition.”

Image via Callofduty.com

The rules for High Trip are as follows:

Pick up Gummies to gain Power Ups. Survive the Resurgence Countdown to revive allies. Earn score by killing enemies to shorten the revival timer. Be the last team on Rebirth Island to win the game.

It’s likely gummies are obtained either through supply crates or Operator kills, however this is not yet confirmed. The potential Power Ups, as shown by content creator dkdynamite, are the Green Boost, Fill Up, High Focus, and Loot Blast—but we don’t know what any of them do yet. We expect their effects will behave similarly to Power-Ups in Call of Duty‘s Zombies mode. Here are our theories on each Power Up based on their names:

Green Boost : A boost of mobility, increasing your speed and movability around the map.

: A boost of mobility, increasing your speed and movability around the map. Fill Up : Gain full magazines and ammo for primary and secondary weapons.

: Gain full magazines and ammo for primary and secondary weapons. High Focus : A vision advantage, clearing the field to see Operators better. Alternatively, High Focus could work like the High Alert perk.

: A vision advantage, clearing the field to see Operators better. Alternatively, High Focus could work like the High Alert perk. Loot Blast: Increase the rarity of items obtained through supply crates.

High Trip gummies appear throughout Blaze Up challenges as part of the “Utterly Inspiring” emblem, “Weedson” killstreak skin, and “Bro, You’re Out of This World” calling card challenge requirements.

This article will be updated once High Trip Resurgence releases on MW3.

