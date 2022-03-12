What is the Head of State in Call of Duty: Warzone?

In general, players unlock more weapons as they level up in the Call of Duty series. Blueprints allow players to use high-level equipment without grinding to their required levels. Throughout your Call of Duty: Warzone journey, you’ll collect a high number of Blueprints that can be inspected through the Armory, located inside the Weapons tab.

Head of State is an Epic Blueprint in Warzone. The weapon was added to the game with Vanguard’s release alongside the Navy Monarch bundle. Head of State is essentially an improved version of the PPSh-41 submachine gun.

Compared to the rapid-firing SMGs in the game, the Head of State offers more control with its slower fire rate. This allows the weapon to be more versatile since it can also pick off enemies from a medium range. It won’t match an Assault Rifle’s effectiveness in medium range, but it’ll still allow players to defend themselves more at range compared to a more traditional SMG.

Based on your playstyle, you can deck out the gun with specific attachments that give it a boost in short or medium range depending on how you want to use it and what aspects of your gameplay you intend to improve.

The Navy Monarch bundle that featured Head of State also included items such as the Birthright Charm, the Flying Wind Arthur Skin, the Red Isle Handgun, the Throned and Neon Brawl Calling Cards, the Crown Jewel Emblem, the Hell Rain Spray, and the Heir to the Throne title.