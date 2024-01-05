What is Lockdown in Warzone? Hardpoint-inspired LTM explained

The Warzone devs re-introduced Lockdown to the fold as part of the most recent playlist update. Here is everything you need to know about the limited-time-mode (LTM) before jumping in for the first time.

Much to the chagrin of community members, Raven Software removed Plunder and replaced the popular game mode with Lockdown in the Jan. 4 playlist update. After an outcry of complaints from community members, the devs backtracked and added back a Quads Resurgence playlist.

Lockdown has flown under the radar, but deserves more attention.

But fans of Plunder were left in the dark as they still need to wait for a future playlist update for their favorite game mode to return. What Warzone players are probably unfamiliar with is Lockdown offers a similar casual-experience that we saw in Plunder and may be worth checking out in the meantime.

What is Lockdown in Warzone?

In June 2023, Raven Software introduced Lockdown as a new game mode in the season four update. The Vondel exclusive experience takes inspiration from the multiplayer mode Hardpoint and challenges squads to capture and hold zones around the map to win.

Match times run about double what you find from a traditional multiplayer hardpoint match, translating to around 10 minutes a round. Players also get access to their loadouts right from the start of the match, meaning this mode is perfect for leveling up weapons for Warzone players who didn’t purchase Modern Warare 3.

Multiplayer fans can also enjoy playing this mode, as it emphasizes objective gameplay rather than fighting to be the last squad standing. Just like Battlefield’s flagship mode, Conquest, players capture flags on a large map with a large lobby.

Make sure to play this mode while you can, as Raven Software can remove it on any given playlist update day.