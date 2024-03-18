Category:
CoD

What is Full Caliber in MW3?

The harsh reality.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 11:23 am
A player aiming an SMG in MW3.
Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 doesn’t have the clearest achievement and challenge explanations. A series of Armory Challenges that claim to unlock Full Caliber in MW3 is confusing players since it’s unclear what exactly Full Caliber is.

Recommended Videos

The challenge in question first surfaced on the Call of Duty Reddit, where a player asked what Full Caliber was. I had a similar reaction when I first saw the achievement since it had a 60-challenge unlock requirement. I figured it would be an important unlock like a weapon, but it turned out to be the opposite.

What does Full Caliber mean in MW3?

A player aims a colorful weapon and fires in front of a car on Shoot House in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.
The name hides many secrets. Image via Activision

Full Caliber is an emblem in MW3. Considering the demanding requirements of the achievement, many expected it to be a weapon or a type of blueprint, so an emblem ended up being the most disappointing outcome.

What are emblems in MW3?

Emblems are a type of cosmetic item in MW3 that players can display on their profiles. From Prestige to Challenge emblems, you’ll have plenty of options for decorating your profile. 

Most commonly, you’ll see emblems on player cards while playing MW3 alongside stats and other information. While there are a few emblems that showcase players’ skill and dedication to the game, it’s one of the least desired reward categories in the game. Weapons and other cosmetic items tend to be more exciting and have a more active role in the gameplay experience. Unless you’re a completionist, you might decide to skip out on challenges and achievements that reward emblems, especially if they have steep requirements.

How to change emblems in MW3?

To change your MW3 emblem, you can click on your profile icon in the top right corner after launching the game. A side menu will appear, and you’ll see the options Edit Emblem and Edit Calling Card, where you’ll also get to change or add a Clan Tag.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (March 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (March 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 qualifiers: Schedule, results, more
CDL 2024
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 qualifiers: Schedule, results, more
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Mar 17, 2024
Read Article How to get the JAK Burnout Kit in MW3
JAK Burnout Kit on Holger 26 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get the JAK Burnout Kit in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (March 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (March 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Mar 18, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 qualifiers: Schedule, results, more
CDL 2024
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty League 2024 Major 2 qualifiers: Schedule, results, more
Ryan Lemay and others Ryan Lemay and others Mar 17, 2024
Read Article How to get the JAK Burnout Kit in MW3
JAK Burnout Kit on Holger 26 in MW3
Category: CoD
CoD
How to get the JAK Burnout Kit in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Mar 16, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.