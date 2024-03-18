What is Full Caliber in MW3?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 doesn’t have the clearest achievement and challenge explanations. A series of Armory Challenges that claim to unlock Full Caliber in MW3 is confusing players since it’s unclear what exactly Full Caliber is.

Recommended Videos

The challenge in question first surfaced on the Call of Duty Reddit, where a player asked what Full Caliber was. I had a similar reaction when I first saw the achievement since it had a 60-challenge unlock requirement. I figured it would be an important unlock like a weapon, but it turned out to be the opposite.

What does Full Caliber mean in MW3?

The name hides many secrets. Image via Activision

Full Caliber is an emblem in MW3. Considering the demanding requirements of the achievement, many expected it to be a weapon or a type of blueprint, so an emblem ended up being the most disappointing outcome.

What are emblems in MW3?

Emblems are a type of cosmetic item in MW3 that players can display on their profiles. From Prestige to Challenge emblems, you’ll have plenty of options for decorating your profile.

Most commonly, you’ll see emblems on player cards while playing MW3 alongside stats and other information. While there are a few emblems that showcase players’ skill and dedication to the game, it’s one of the least desired reward categories in the game. Weapons and other cosmetic items tend to be more exciting and have a more active role in the gameplay experience. Unless you’re a completionist, you might decide to skip out on challenges and achievements that reward emblems, especially if they have steep requirements.

How to change emblems in MW3?

To change your MW3 emblem, you can click on your profile icon in the top right corner after launching the game. A side menu will appear, and you’ll see the options Edit Emblem and Edit Calling Card, where you’ll also get to change or add a Clan Tag.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more