What is Benchmark in Modern Warfare 2? How to use the MW2 Benchmark option on PC

You don’t have to be a competitive player to care about frame rates. Higher FPS will mean a smoother gaming experience, and you’ll need the most optimized settings to average a higher rate.

Finding the best balance often requires players to use various tools to benchmark their settings. Upon changing a graphical setting, observing its impacts can help players decide on the perfect configuration, and there’s a built-in tool to do just that in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What is Benchmark in Modern Warfare 2?

Benchmark is an in-game tool in Modern Warfare 2 that allows players to run a performance test within the game without the need for a third-party application.

When players load into the Benchmark mode, they get placed in an empty lobby where they move around. Upon exploring the area, explosives will start to go off alongside other graphically taxing in-game events, which allows players to run a thorough performance diagnostic.

How to use the MW2 Benchmark option on PC

Launch Modern Warfare 2.

Head to the Multiplayer section.

Choose Benchmark, which will be next to Private Match.

Press Start when you’re ready.

At the end of the benchmark test, players will be presented with a detailed report of their results. Based on the outcome, you can make further changes to your graphical settings and test them out again in the Benchmark mode.

For the best (and most precise) results, intensive background processes, like antivirus software or browsers with dozens of open tabs, should be closed.