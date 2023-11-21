What are non-disbanding lobbies in Call of Duty? Are they coming to MW3?

Non-disbanding lobbies in Call of Duty were a thing of the past until Sledgehammer Games announced its plan to revive it for 2023’s Modern Warfare 3. While CoD veterans are ecstatic about the popular matchmaking option’s return, newbies might not know what it’s about.

Don’t worry if you are one among those wondering what non-disbanding lobbies mean; I’m here to explain everything you need to know about the possibly upcoming feature and how it can be expected to make MW3 better.

Non-disbanding lobbies in Call of Duty explained

If you’ve ever sighed at the fact that you can’t team up with or against the same players from your last match, non-disbanding lobbies is exactly what you need. Simply put, non-disbanding lobbies, also known as persistent lobbies, are those that break apart after the match ends.

Say, you hop into a multiplayer match in MW3 and the match ends. Presently, you’ve no option to continue playing in the same lobby; the lobby disbands after a match ends and you’ll have to queue for a new game again. This is a disbanding lobby and besides acting against fostering social relationships, it also increases matchmaking time and breaks the player’s flow.

Non-disbanding lobbies in CoD = Non-stop fun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Non-disbanding lobbies were a part of old and much-loved CoD games like Black Ops II, Black Ops III, and World War II. For some reason, Activision chose to take the “disbanding” route from 2019 Modern Warfare I onwards, and despite a lot of community protests, didn’t bring it back—yet.

It’s worth noting that 2020’s Black Ops Cold War flaunted non-disbanding lobbies during its alpha test phase, but then the devs (Treyarch) proceeded to remove it from the game’s final release.

In 2022, Activision and Infinity Ward faced a lot of backlash for not adding back non-disbanding lobbies in MW2, following which Infinity Ward promised to “increase the chance of lobbies staying together.” It did come up with a “Play Again” feature in Season Five Reloaded, allowing players to join the same teammates they were with in their last match, but this doesn’t offer a way to play against the same enemy team.

Non-disbanding lobbies also make it easier for players who don’t prefer the prevailing skill-based matchmaking system in modern CoD games, including MW3.

SBMM has been a hotly debated topic in the field of competitive games, with several arguing that it harms the casual player base. Both SBMM and disbanding lobbies are repulsive ideas for social players who want to make new friends and build connections while enjoying their favorite CoD games.

Will MW3 have non-disbanding lobbies?

On Nov. 20, 2023, in a Reddit AMA session, Sledgehammer Games announced it’s looking to test non-disbanding lobbies in MW3 for a cohort of players. This will be in a future update and if the test goes well, it’ll roll out the feature to all players.

Sledgehammer didn’t disclose the time frame, so we can’t really guess when, but if non-disbanding lobbies do make a return to Modern Warfare, the anti-SBMM community will have a reason to rejoice.