Warzone players finally discover an Aftermarket Part worth using

Enemies will have no idea what hit them.

MW3 introduced the JAK Purifier as an Aftermarket Part in season one, and the flamethrower underbarrel attachment is the perfect close-range companion for a long-range meta weapon in Warzone.

Sledgehammer Games added more creativity to loadout building by introducing Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3. Aftermarket Parts are individual attachments such as the INTLAS CAS-14, a 2.5x optic with an integrated laser.

The JAK Purifier won’t outperform SMGs but will catch enemies off guard. Image via Activision

Meanwhile, Conversion Kits completely change how a weapon functions, such as the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit, which turns the Pulemyot LMG from a heavy LMG into a lightweight AR. Conversion Kits have made a major splash in Warzone’s meta, but Aftermarket Parts haven’t made the same impact. That all changed with the JAK Purifier flamethrower underbarrel, however.

Warzone players praise JAK Purifier Aftermarket Part

The JAK Purifier adds an underbarrel flamethrower and can be equipped on the MCW, MTZ-556, Holger 556, DG-56, SVA 545, RAM-7, MTZ-762, BAS-B, Sidewinder, and Riveter. Players can unlock the Aftermarket Part by completing Sector A14 of the season one battle pass.

A Warzone player recently posted a clip of the attachment in action, highlighting its destructive power. The post’s creator used the Purifier to eviscerate multiple enemies before ultimately going on to win the match.

The JAK Purifier can be used on every MW3 AR or battle rifle, meaning players can make long-range weapons dominate close-range engagements. This creates an opportunity for players to equip a sniper rifle and an AR or battle rifle, instead of using an SMG as a secondary weapon.

Warzone community members gave the attachment a try for themselves and were shocked by the results. “It’s surprisingly good, I just tried it yesterday and was pleasantly surprised,” one player said.

Despite being strong, the attachment does come with downsides. The flamethrower can’t be reloaded, meaning players must buy a new weapon for more ammunition. We recommend using the JAK Purifier on the BAS-B, MTZ-762, RAM-7, or SVA 545.