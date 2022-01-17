Warzone players discover new premium skin is making them miss

Sometimes having the new look isn't the best choice.

Over the weekend, Call of Duty players have been encountering some in-game issues that are causing them to miss their shots despite being perfectly aimed.

The issue that was first shared on Reddit was initially thought to have been connected to a bug with the NZ-41 weapon. But, after some testing, the community realized the problem was rooted in the new Operator skin, Shadow Outcast.

With this skin equipped, players have reported issues where their crosshair is not aligned correctly, causing them to shoot higher than the reticle would suggest. As you’d expect, having this issue in a game can cause some serious problems for players.

For long-range engagements, this problem is extrapolated substantially making it difficult to land a shot and win a firefight. Because of this, some players have been avoiding using the look despite its impressive appearance.

Players who purchase the skin, or plan to do so in the future, will have to buy the Curse of the Ancients bundle, which costs 2,400 COD points. The steep cost of approximately $19.99 is not something players are willing to pay for a skin that has a negative impact on their gameplay.

It appears that Raven Software is aware of the issues plaguing Warzone at the moment and is currently working to get things back in order.